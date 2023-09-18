Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/18/23: Bring on Somerset!

WOOSTER 11, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX)

Not really much going on here, but nothing has really gone on in Syracuse all year. Jose Peroza and Michael Perez both had multi-hit games with at least one extra base hit, but that was basically it on offense. Starter David Griffin wasn’t great, but he wasn’t terrible either. The bullpen, on the other hand, let thing get out of hand, allowing a combined nine runs.

BINGHAMTON 3, READING 2 (BOX)

Making his second appearance of the week, Blade Tidwell blew up his chances to win Mets Minor League Player of the Week, giving up two hits and walking two, with two of those base runners coming around to score after Tidwell was removed from the game after recording just one out. The Rumble Ponies tied the game up in the fifth on a JT Schwartz RBI double and Jeremiah Jackson RBI single, and then took the lead on a Rylan Thomas RBI single. Jordan Geber, who came in to pitch in the third, put up zero after zero and kept the Fightin Phils off the board.

Binghamton wraps up the 2023 season with a win and will meet the Somerset Patriots in the Eastern League Division Series on Tuesday.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Jeremiah Jackson

Goat of the Night

Blade Tidwell