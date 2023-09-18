Mets Morning News: Bart’s Blessings

Meet the Mets

On Bartolo Day at Citi Field, the Mets scored in just about every way possible outside of homering and the pitching staff didn’t implode, leading to a nice and easy 8-4 win over the Reds.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, Daily News, MLB.com, ESPN

Retiring as a New York Met, Bartolo Colon threw out the first pitch to Brandon Nimmo, his last remaining Mets teammate.

Tylor Megill has had a good enough September to not write him off completely, but still not good enough to guarantee him any sort of rotation spot.

Mets and Knicks behind the scenes legend Dennis D’Agostino died suddenly on Sunday.

Around the National League East

The Marlins completely curb-stomped the Braves, 16-2, on their way to a sweep of the NL East champions and a claim of the third NL Wild Card spot.

The Phillies fought back in the ninth, but Jordan Walker’s go-ahead home run was too much to overcome in Philadelphia’s 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.

As of Sunday morning, Phillies legend Charlie Manuel had made encouraging progress in the 12 hours after his stroke.

In Milwaukee, Patrick Corbin’s Nationals defeated the Brewers in a 2-1 contest in 11 innings.

Around Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani deserved better than the Angels and so did we.

For the fifth straight season, the Rays clinched a playoff berth and look to make the AL East crown their next accomplishment.

One spot up in the division, the Baltimore Orioles celebrated their first trip to the playoffs since 2016.

After celebrating enough to use up the beer supply, the Orioles resorted to throwing condiments.

The Toronto Blue Jays recorded another walkoff win against the Red Sox, keeping themselves in the second wild card spot and continuing to make things interesting into the season’s final weeks.

On the NL side of things, the Diamondbacks swept the Cubs in Arizona to jump over Chicago and take control of the second wild card position.

Truly the team of the current day, the Dodgers won the NL West without having a single pitcher throw more than 130 innings.

Jose Abreu threw his glove at a ball in play and umpires had no choice but to invoke the beloved Rule 5.06 (b)(4)(E).

Rather than fight for the top spot, the Yankees and Red Sox are mostly fighting to see who can climb out of the division basement first.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2006, the Mets clinched the NL Eastern division title.