Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/21/23

The Mets travel south to face the Fish.

By Brian Salvatore
MLB: New York Mets at Washington Nationals Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. DJ Stewart - RF
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Jeff McNeil - LF
  6. Ronny Mauricio - 3B
  7. Omar Narvaez - C
  8. Mark Vientos - DH
  9. Luis Guillorme - 2B

Jose Butto - RHP

Marlins lineup

  1. Luis Arraez - 2B
  2. Jorge Soler - DH
  3. Josh Bell - 1B
  4. Jazz Chisholm - CF
  5. Jake Burger - 3B
  6. Jesus Sanchez - RF
  7. Garrett Hampson - LF
  8. Joey Wendle - SS
  9. Jacob Stallings - C

Edward Cabrera - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 6:40pm ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

