Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/21/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- DJ Stewart - RF
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Jeff McNeil - LF
- Ronny Mauricio - 3B
- Omar Narvaez - C
- Mark Vientos - DH
- Luis Guillorme - 2B
Jose Butto - RHP
Marlins lineup
- Luis Arraez - 2B
- Jorge Soler - DH
- Josh Bell - 1B
- Jazz Chisholm - CF
- Jake Burger - 3B
- Jesus Sanchez - RF
- Garrett Hampson - LF
- Joey Wendle - SS
- Jacob Stallings - C
Edward Cabrera - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 6:40pm ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
