Mets Minor League Players of the Week: Week Twenty Four

Drew Gilbert
Week: 5 G, 15 AB, .400/.526/.733, 6 H, 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 BB, 4 K, 0/0 SB (Double-A)
2023 Season: 35 G, 123 AB, .325/.423/.561, 40 H, 7 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 19 BB, 30 K, 2/4 SB, .378 BABIP (Double-A)
Prior to getting traded to the Mets, Drew Gilbert was having a pretty solid 2023 season. He began the season with the Asheville Tourists, the Houston Astros’ High-A affiliate. Appearing in 21 games for them between April and May, he hit .361/.421/.686 with 8 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs, 4 stolen bases in as many attempts, and 6 walks to 21 strikeouts, a 194 wRC+. In mid-May, he was promoted to the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks. He took some time to get acclimated to the Texas League, getting out of the gate slow before truly struggling in June and then recovering in July, and hit .241/.342/.371 in 60 games with 11 doubles, 6 home runs, 6 stolen bases in 9 attempts, and 33 walks to 46 strikeouts, a 91 wRC+.
In the month-and-a-half that Gilbert has been in the organization, the outfielder has done nothing but hit and hit and hit, to the tune of a 167 wRC+. With average or better tools across the board and no glaring weaknesses in his game, Gilbert is not only arguably the best prospect in the Mets minor league system but one of the best prospects in minor league baseball as well.
Dominic Hamel
Week: 1 G (1 GS), 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (Double-A)
2023 Season: 26 G (26 GS), 124.0 IP, 108 H, 56 R, 53 ER (3.85 ERA), 49 BB, 160 K, .319 BABIP (Double-A)
It was an abbreviated week, as the minor league season is winding down and only Syracuse and Binghamton are still playing, but there was a surprising number of solid pitching performances this week. On Tuesday, Blade Tidwell threw five scoreless innings, scattering three hits, walking none, and striking out nine. On Thursday, Mike Vasil gave up two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings, striking out ten while Joander Suarez continued his Double-A scoreless streaking, throwing five scoreless, allowing three hits and walking two while striking out nine. On Friday, Dominic Hamel threw five scoreless, giving up two hits and walking two while striking out eight.
It seemed like Blade Tidwell would be pitcher of the week, but the right-hander pitched on Sunday afternoon, allowing two hits, walking two, and striking out one while recording just one out. Two batters runners he allowed on base came around to score when Brendan Hardy relieved him, and were charged to his ledger. As a result, in a stunning turnaround, Dominic Hamel is pitcher of the week.
Hamel has had a very Jekyll-and-Hyde season in 2023, but one thing has been consistent: inconsistency. In April, the right-hander posted a 2.30 ERA in 15.2 innings over 4 starts with 10 hits allowed, 13 walks, and 19 strikeouts. In May, he posted a 6.17 ERA in 23.1 innings over 5 games- 4 starts- with 29 hits allowed, 2 walks, and 29 strikeouts. In June, he posted a 6.35 ERA in 22.2 innings over 5 starts, with 23 hits allowed, 9 walks, and 32 strikeouts. In July, he posted a 3.38 ERA in 21.1 innings over 4 starts with 10 walks, and 30 strikeouts. In August, he posted a 3.30 ERA in 27.0 innings over 5 starts, with 17 hits allowed, 10 walks and 26 strikeouts. Finally, in September, through the close of the regular season, he did not allow a single earned run in 14.0 innings over 3 starts, allowing 5 hits, walking 5, and striking out 24.
Hamel clearly has been a better second half pitcher and has been especially good in September. Hopefully, he will continue this hot stretch into the Eastern League playoffs, as Reid Brignac will almost certainly use the right-hander to pitch in some capacity.
Loading comments...