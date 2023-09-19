Mets Minor League Players of the Week: Week Twenty Four

Drew Gilbert

Week: 5 G, 15 AB, .400/.526/.733, 6 H, 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 BB, 4 K, 0/0 SB (Double-A)

2023 Season: 35 G, 123 AB, .325/.423/.561, 40 H, 7 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 19 BB, 30 K, 2/4 SB, .378 BABIP (Double-A)

Prior to getting traded to the Mets, Drew Gilbert was having a pretty solid 2023 season. He began the season with the Asheville Tourists, the Houston Astros’ High-A affiliate. Appearing in 21 games for them between April and May, he hit .361/.421/.686 with 8 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs, 4 stolen bases in as many attempts, and 6 walks to 21 strikeouts, a 194 wRC+. In mid-May, he was promoted to the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks. He took some time to get acclimated to the Texas League, getting out of the gate slow before truly struggling in June and then recovering in July, and hit .241/.342/.371 in 60 games with 11 doubles, 6 home runs, 6 stolen bases in 9 attempts, and 33 walks to 46 strikeouts, a 91 wRC+.

In the month-and-a-half that Gilbert has been in the organization, the outfielder has done nothing but hit and hit and hit, to the tune of a 167 wRC+. With average or better tools across the board and no glaring weaknesses in his game, Gilbert is not only arguably the best prospect in the Mets minor league system but one of the best prospects in minor league baseball as well.

Dominic Hamel

Week: 1 G (1 GS), 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (Double-A)

2023 Season: 26 G (26 GS), 124.0 IP, 108 H, 56 R, 53 ER (3.85 ERA), 49 BB, 160 K, .319 BABIP (Double-A)

It was an abbreviated week, as the minor league season is winding down and only Syracuse and Binghamton are still playing, but there was a surprising number of solid pitching performances this week. On Tuesday, Blade Tidwell threw five scoreless innings, scattering three hits, walking none, and striking out nine. On Thursday, Mike Vasil gave up two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings, striking out ten while Joander Suarez continued his Double-A scoreless streaking, throwing five scoreless, allowing three hits and walking two while striking out nine. On Friday, Dominic Hamel threw five scoreless, giving up two hits and walking two while striking out eight.

It seemed like Blade Tidwell would be pitcher of the week, but the right-hander pitched on Sunday afternoon, allowing two hits, walking two, and striking out one while recording just one out. Two batters runners he allowed on base came around to score when Brendan Hardy relieved him, and were charged to his ledger. As a result, in a stunning turnaround, Dominic Hamel is pitcher of the week.

Hamel has had a very Jekyll-and-Hyde season in 2023, but one thing has been consistent: inconsistency. In April, the right-hander posted a 2.30 ERA in 15.2 innings over 4 starts with 10 hits allowed, 13 walks, and 19 strikeouts. In May, he posted a 6.17 ERA in 23.1 innings over 5 games- 4 starts- with 29 hits allowed, 2 walks, and 29 strikeouts. In June, he posted a 6.35 ERA in 22.2 innings over 5 starts, with 23 hits allowed, 9 walks, and 32 strikeouts. In July, he posted a 3.38 ERA in 21.1 innings over 4 starts with 10 walks, and 30 strikeouts. In August, he posted a 3.30 ERA in 27.0 innings over 5 starts, with 17 hits allowed, 10 walks and 26 strikeouts. Finally, in September, through the close of the regular season, he did not allow a single earned run in 14.0 innings over 3 starts, allowing 5 hits, walking 5, and striking out 24.

Hamel clearly has been a better second half pitcher and has been especially good in September. Hopefully, he will continue this hot stretch into the Eastern League playoffs, as Reid Brignac will almost certainly use the right-hander to pitch in some capacity.

Players of the Week 2023

Week One (April 4-April 9): Ronny Mauricio/Jose Butto

Week Two (April 11-April 16): Ronny Mauricio/Joey Lucchesi

Week Three (April 18-April 23): Mark Vientos/Jordan Geber

Week Four (April 25-April 30): Mark Vientos/Nathan Lavender

Week Five (May 2-May 7): DJ Stewart/Mike Vasil

Week Six (May 9-May 14): Jose Peroza/Mike Vasil

Week Seven (May 16-May 21): Matt Rudick/David Peterson

Week Eight (May 23-May 28): DJ Stewart/Jose Chacin

Week Nine (May 29-June 4): Luke Ritter/Layonel Ovalles

Week Ten (June 5-June 11): Luke Ritter/Douglas Orellana

Week Eleven (June 12-June 18): Luke Voit/Joey Lucchesi

Week Twelve (June 19-June 25): Kevin Parada/Tyler Stuart

Week Thirteen (June 26-July 3): Jonathan Arauz/Blade Tidwell

Week Fourteen (July 4-July 9): Jefrey De Los Santos/Dominic Hamel

Week Fifteen (July 13-July 16): Abraham Almonte/Felipe De La Cruz

Week Sixteen (July 17-July 23): Stanley Consuegra/Christian Scott

Week Seventeen (July 24-July 30): Luke Voit/ Dominic Hamel

Week Eighteen (July 31-August 6): JT Schwartz/Tyler Stuart

Week Nineteen (August 7-August 13): Ronny Mauricio/Mike Vasil

Week Twenty (August 14-August 20): Jett Williams/Felipe De La Cruz

Week Twenty One (August 21-August 27): Ronny Mauricio/Tyler Stuart & Joander Suarez

Week Twenty Two (August 29-September 3): Daniel Palka/Douglas Orellana & Joander Suarez

Week Twenty Three (September 5-September 10): Danny Mendick/Joander Suarez