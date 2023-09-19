Mets Morning News: Met spoil Marlins’ playoff hopes, Diaz shut down for season

Meet the Mets

The Mets beat the Marlins 2-1. José Butto threw six strong innings of one-run ball, and Jeff McNeil hit a leadoff homer in the ninth off Tanner Scott for the game-deciding run. It was the first run Scott has allowed since July 31. The win dropped the Marlins out of the final playoff spot in the National League.

Choose Your Recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, Faith and Fear in Flushing

Prior to the game, the Mets announced that Edwin Díaz will not return in 2023. He will continue to throw bullpen sessions through the end of the year.

The Mets reinstated Luis Guillorme from the injured list. He started in yesterday’s game.

Tim Healey caught up with former Met David Robertson, who tossed a scoreless frame last night.

Marc Carig wrote about Bartolo Colón’s legacy in New York, which was making it a joy to suspend reality.

Evaluators explored the team’s internal offensive options, as well as a potential pursuit of Shohei Ohtani.

Around the National League East

The surging Phillies bested the suddenly-slumping Braves 7-1.

The Nationals fell 6-1 to the White Sox.

Around Major League Baseball

The Rays are set to announce a new stadium deal near the Tropicana Site.

MLB is introducing a new silver slugger award this season.

Manny Machado is leaning towards surgery to handle his recurring tennis elbow.

The Reds topped the Twins 7-3. It was a costly loss for Minnesota, as Carlos Correa exited the game after re-aggravating his plantar fasciitis.

The Royals beat the Guardians 6-4.

The Cardinals blanked the Brewers 1-0.

The Red Sox doubled up the struggling Rangers 4-2.

The Orioles edged the Astros 8-7.

The Padres outscored the Rockies 11-9.

The Mariners shut out the Athletics 5-0.

The Dodgers manhandled the Tigers 8-3.

This Date in Mets History

With a 7-2 win over the Brewers, the Mets punched their ticket into the postseason on this date in 2022.