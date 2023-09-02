Meet the Mets

The Mets began a three-game series with the red-hot Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Kodai Senga took the mound and continued his stretch of dominance, tossing seven innings of one-run ball while striking out a whopping twelve batters. Meanwhile, Brandon Nimmo hit his twentieth homer of the season, and Daniel Vogelbach hit a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the Mets to a 2-1 win.

The Mets officially made a string of roster moves yesterday, calling up Ronny Mauricio, Brett Baty, and José Butto from Syracuse while optioning Danny Mendick.

Mauricio made his major league debut last night, and it was a memorable one for the 22-year-old.

Brett Baty has made his way back to the majors thanks in part to the positive attitude he showcased upon being demoted.

The entire Baby Mets squad is now here, and they will be able to showcase themselves for potential roles on the 2024 Mets.

Former Met Dominic Leone came to Pete Alonso’s defense following public speculation about his presence in the Mets’ clubhouse.

Around the National League East

Max Fried tossed seven shutout innings with ten strikeouts, while the Braves offense got home runs from Travis d’Arnaud and Ronald Acuña Jr. to lead them to a 6-3 win over the Dodgers.

Down by two runs against the Brewers in the top of the eighth inning, the Phillies scored four runs—highlighted by a three-run shot off the bat of Trea Turner to take the lead. Alas, Philadelphia then proceeded to give four runs in the bottom of the frame—thanks in large part to a costly error by Alec Bohm—and ultimately lost 7-5.

The Marlins scored four runs in the top of the eleventh—highlighted by a two-run homer from Garrett Hampson—and Miami kept pace in the wild card race by outlasting the Nationals in an extra inning 8-5 win.

Former Met Travis Blankenhorn hit a home run in his debut for the Nationals.

Around Major League Baseball

While some advocated for the pitch clock to be extended slightly for the postseason, the league announced that the rules would stay the same in October.

Jasson Domínguez made his major league debut last night with the Yankees and hit a home run on his very first swing.

Aaron Judge also hit a bomb last night and became the fastest player to reach 250 homers.

Manager Craig Counsell could be a highly sought-after commodity once his deal with the Brewers expires at the end of this season.

MLB.com offered predictions for how the final month of the season would go.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Grace Carbone and Christian Romo spoke about the Shohei Ohtani injury and the Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden number retirements on the latest episode of Flushing is Burning.

Chris McShane provided a series preview for this weekend’s trio of games against the Mariners.

This Date in Mets History

Casey Stengel became the first Met to have his number retired (albeit against his own wishes) on this date in 1965.