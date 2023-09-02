Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/2/23: Binghamwin

LEHIGH VALLEY 5, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)

The post-Ronny Mauricio era in Syracuse did not go particularly well for the Mets, as they were held to just five hits — two of which were by Wyatt Young. Their sole run came on Jaylen Palmer’s first Triple-A home run, which is always fun to see.

Mike Vasil continued his up and down performance since the promotion, surrendering five runs in just 1.2 innings.

BINGHAMTON 6, HARRISBURG 5 (BOX)

Dominic Hamel was, in a word, electric on the day. He struck out 11 and surrendered only three hits over six scoreless frames, walking just two. Hamel has really rounded into form recently, and this start is another notch in that belt for him.

Offensively, Binghamton got out to an early 1-0 on a Agustin Ruiz home run, and added five runs in the seventh to seemingly put the game away. However, Daniel Juarez and Junior Santos would nearly blow it, surrendering five runs in the eighth (though only three were earned), but Santos ended up getting through the ninth to finish off the win.

GREENVILLE 3, BROOKLYN 0 (BOX)

Brooklyn were shut out for the second straight night (though the double header meant it was not back to back games, which is a fun quirk), but they amassed five hits in this loss rather than the two they did in game one the night before. Layonel Ovalles pitched well enough to win, but zero run support is zero run support.

TAMPA 7, ST. LUCIE 5 (BOX)

St. Lucie led 3-1 in through three innings, which Wilfredo Lara making an early statement with a two run home run. However, it would all come apart for St. Lucie in the fourth, as they surrendered four runs in the frame and put themselves permanently behind. They would get within one run twice over the final five innings, but timely insurance runs by Tampa stopped both comebacks in their tracks.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Dominic Hamel

Goat of the Night

Brooklyn’s offense