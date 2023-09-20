Mets Morning News: Mets lose to Marlins on walk-off

Meet the Mets

The Mets fell to the Marlins on Tuesday night 4-3. After being down 3-1 in the ninth inning, Brandon Nimmo tied the game with a two-run double with two outs. However, the Mets bullpen was not able to keep the game tied, as they were victims of a Marlins walk-off in the bottom half of the inning.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, Daily News, MLB, ESPN.

Nate Lavender is positioning himself as a future piece of the Mets’ bullpen.

Brandon Nimmo opened up about what went wrong for the 2023 Mets.

Mark Vientos is more comfortable than ever writes Tim Healey.

Around the National League East

The Marlins claimed Matt Moore off waivers from the Guardians.

Jackson Rutledge pitched well in his home debut as the Nationals beat the White Sox.

The Braves slugged their way past the Phillies.

Around Major League Baseball

A disastrous season for the Padres has shown the organization has a shaky foundation and uncertain future.

The US Supreme Court has been asked to overturn MLB’s antitrust exemption. The Athletic looks at if the court will take the case up.

The Rays unveiled plans for their new stadium.

Shohei Ohtani had UCL surgery and is expected to not return to the mound until 2025 though he will hit next season.

Anthony Volpe has proven he can be the Yankees shortstop.

The Padres came up just short of throwing a combined no-hitter.

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver struck out 15 Pirates on this date in 1972.