Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/20/23: Binghamton takes game one

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/25-42)
SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 10, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX)
The Syracuse Mets fell behind early in last nights game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Syracuse allowed three runs in the top of the second inning, but tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on homers from Jose Peroza and Jaylen Palmer. The Mets took the lead in the bottom of the seventh on a pair of bases loaded walks, and headed into the late innings with a 5-3 lead. The RailRiders struck for seven runs in the top of the ninth off of Dedniel Nunez and William Woods to take a 10-5 lead. The Syracuse Mets ultimately lost to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 10-5.
- SS Wyatt Young: 0-3, RBI, 2 BB
- 3B Danny Mendick: 0-3, RBI, 2 BB
- 1B Daniel Palka: 1-5, 2 K
- RF Brandon McIlwain: 0-4, 3 K, HBP
- C Michael Perez: 0-4, K, E (4)
- 2B Jose Peroza: 1-2, R, HR (2), RBI, BB, HBP
- DH Carlos Cortes: 0-2, 2 R, 2 BB, K
- LF Jaylen Palmer: 2-3, 2 R, HR (6), 2 RBI, BB, K
- CF Lorenzo Cedrola: 0-3, K
- RHP Jose Chacin: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 K
- RHP Eric Orze: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- RHP Vinny Nittoli: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, H (4)
- RHP Dedniel Nunez: 0.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, L (2-4), BS (1)
- RHP William Woods: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, HBP
ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets activated RHP Vinny Nittoli from the 7-day injured list.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/39-27)
DIVISION SERIES GAME 1:
BINGHAMTON 9, SOMERSET 2 (BOX)
The Somerset Patriots struck first in Game One of the Division Series, when Christian Scott allowed a solo homer in the top of the third. Binghamton tied the game on a solo homer from Jeremiah Jackson in the bottom of the fourth, and exploded for five more runs in the inning on a pair of RBI singles from Hayden Singer and Rhylan Thomas, and a three-run homer from Jett Williams. Somerset inched closer in the top of the fifth, when Luis Moreno allowed a solo homer, but added a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh, on an RBI single from JT Schwartz and a an RBI double from Rowdy Jordan, and another run on an RBI triple from JT Schwartz in the bottom of the eighth. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies held on from there to take game one, defeating the Somerset Patriots 9-2.
- 2B Luisangel Acuna: 0-3, 2 K, HBP
- PR-3B Mateo Gil: 1-1, R, 2B
- SS Jett Williams: 1-4, R, HR (1), 3 RBI, BB, 3 K
- CF Drew Gilbert: 0-4, R, BB, 2 K, SB (1)
- 1B JT Schwartz: 2-5, R, 3B, 2 RBI, K
- 3B-2B Jeremiah Jackson: 2-5, R, HR (1), RBI, K
- RF Rowdey Jordan: 3-4, R, 2B, RBI
- DH Agustin Ruiz: 1-3, R, BB, K
- C Hayden Senger: 1-3, R, RBI, BB, K
- LF Rhylan Thomas: 1-4, R, RBI
- RHP Christian Scott: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
- RHP Luis Moreno: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, W (1-0)
- LHP Matt Minnick: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
ROSTER ALERT: RHP David Griffin assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Syracuse Mets.
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/38-28)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/20-43)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Rookie: FCL Mets (32-18)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
