Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/20/23: Binghamton takes game one

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 10, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX)

The Syracuse Mets fell behind early in last nights game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Syracuse allowed three runs in the top of the second inning, but tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on homers from Jose Peroza and Jaylen Palmer. The Mets took the lead in the bottom of the seventh on a pair of bases loaded walks, and headed into the late innings with a 5-3 lead. The RailRiders struck for seven runs in the top of the ninth off of Dedniel Nunez and William Woods to take a 10-5 lead. The Syracuse Mets ultimately lost to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 10-5.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets activated RHP Vinny Nittoli from the 7-day injured list.

DIVISION SERIES GAME 1:

BINGHAMTON 9, SOMERSET 2 (BOX)

The Somerset Patriots struck first in Game One of the Division Series, when Christian Scott allowed a solo homer in the top of the third. Binghamton tied the game on a solo homer from Jeremiah Jackson in the bottom of the fourth, and exploded for five more runs in the inning on a pair of RBI singles from Hayden Singer and Rhylan Thomas, and a three-run homer from Jett Williams. Somerset inched closer in the top of the fifth, when Luis Moreno allowed a solo homer, but added a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh, on an RBI single from JT Schwartz and a an RBI double from Rowdy Jordan, and another run on an RBI triple from JT Schwartz in the bottom of the eighth. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies held on from there to take game one, defeating the Somerset Patriots 9-2.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP David Griffin assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Syracuse Mets.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

JT Schwartz/Jeremiah Jackson

Goat of the Night

Dedniel Nunez