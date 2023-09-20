Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/20/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- DJ Stewart - RF
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Jeff McNeil - LF
- Ronny Mauricio - 2B
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Mark Vientos - DH
- Omar Narvaez - C
Kodai Senga - RHP
Marlins lineup
- Jorge Soler - DH
- Jazz Chisholm - CF
- Jake Burger - 3B
- Josh Bell - 1B
- Bryan De La Cruz - LF
- Jesus Sanchez - RF
- Garrett Hampson - SS
- Jon Berti - 2B
- Jacob Stallings - C
Eury Perez - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 6:40 pm ET
TV: SNY, FS1
Radio: WCBS 880, ESPN Deportes 1050
