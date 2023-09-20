 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/20/23

Mets hope to make Marlins’ playoff hopes disappear behind Kodai Senga and his ghost fork.

By Robert Wolff
Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. DJ Stewart - RF
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Jeff McNeil - LF
  6. Ronny Mauricio - 2B
  7. Brett Baty - 3B
  8. Mark Vientos - DH
  9. Omar Narvaez - C

Kodai Senga - RHP

Marlins lineup

  1. Jorge Soler - DH
  2. Jazz Chisholm - CF
  3. Jake Burger - 3B
  4. Josh Bell - 1B
  5. Bryan De La Cruz - LF
  6. Jesus Sanchez - RF
  7. Garrett Hampson - SS
  8. Jon Berti - 2B
  9. Jacob Stallings - C

Eury Perez - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 6:40 pm ET
TV: SNY, FS1
Radio: WCBS 880, ESPN Deportes 1050

