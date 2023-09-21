Mets Morning News: Mets blast Marlins to take series from Miami

Meet the Mets

Kodai Senga was not at his best but he kept the Marlins to just two runs in six innings pitched. He only struck out three but his ERA is at 2.96 which is second in the league.

As for the offense they were lead by the power of Mark Vientos who blasted two home runs for the first multi-home run game of his career. Brett Baty and Brandon Nimmo also went deep to help put the game away and take the series from the Marlins.

Kodai Senga was not at his dominant best but he remains firmly in both the Cy Young and Rookie of the Year races.

Ronny Mauricio went 1-for-3 with two walks at the plate and his exit velocity is certainly promising as the team looks towards the future.

Mets prospects Jett Williams and Christian Scott were recognized by the organization with minor league player of the year and pitcher of the year honors.

Pete Alonso and the Mets are reportedly working on an extension but GM Billy Eppler does not want it playing out in the press.

The St. Paul Saints were an independent team that can be credited with reviving Darryl Strawberry’s career and the team is now the subject of a new Netflix documentary.

Around the National League East

The Braves fell to the Phillies in extra innings by a score of 6-5.

Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez took note of the sparse crowd at loanDepot Park which was shocking for a team in the playoff hunt.

Nick Castellanos helped lead the Phillies to victory over the Braves.

The Nationals blew out the White Sox 13-3 with the help of a grand slam by Lane Thomas.

Around Major League Baseball

Corbin Carroll became the first rookie in MLB history to have a twenty-five home run and fifty stolen base season.

The Oakland A’s saga was a season-long storyline, but how did it reach this point?

The Twins placed Carlos Correa on the injured list with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

It was a pitcher’s duel between Kevin Gausman and Michael King but it was the Blue Jays that came out on top against the Yankees.

The Brewers inched closer to a division title with their victory over the Cardinals.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2001, Mike Piazza’s home run gave the city a reason to cheer.