Mets Morning News: Mets lose series opener to Phillies, clinch losing record in 2023

Meet the Mets

The Mets competed last night in Philadelphia, but they ultimately lost.

The loss ensured that the Mets will finish below .500, joining a very small group of teams to put up a losing record the year after winning 100 or more games.

The Bighamton Rumble Ponies have advanced to the championship series in the Eastern League.

Jeff McNeil has turned things around lately.

Around the National League East

The Braves beat the Nationals by a wide margin.

Around Major League Baseball

The Blue Jays lost to the Yankees and are now a half-game up on the Mariners and Rangers for the second Wild Card spot in the American League.

The Rays beat the Angels, while the Orioles lost to the Guardians, which leaves Tampa Bay just 1.5 games back of first place in the American League East. Tampa is also calling up infield prospect Junior Caminero.

The Brewers shut out the Cardinals and have their magic number for clinching the National League Central down to two.

The Pirates topped the Cubs, leaving Chicago tied with the Marlins for the third Wild Card spot in the National League. Both the Cubs and Marlins are two games back of the Diamondbacks for the second spot but just a half-game ahead of the Reds, with the Giants potentially looming at three games back.

Speaking of the Giants, they lost their series opener against the Dodgers, a team they’ll need to beat in at least a few of their remaining six games if they are to have any hope of making the postseason.

The Tigers beat the A’s in a game that doesn’t mean a thing in terms of the playoff picture.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1962, the Mets played what everyone thought would be their final game at the Polo Grounds.