Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/22/23: Dominant Dominic

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

By Lukas Vlahos
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/27-42)

SYRACUSE 5, SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 4 (BOX)

Down one in the ninth, Syracuse rallied back to win in walk off fashion against the Rail Riders. A double from Wyatt Young and single from Joe Suozzi tied the game to start the inning and, after two ground outs, Jonathan Arauz drove in the game winning run with a single of his own. That secured the win for Anthony Kay, who recorded another impressive outing with five strikeouts in two innings. Am I going to be come a big fan of him as a nice depth relief piece years after yelling about drafting him in the first place? Certainly seems to be trending that way.

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/39-27)

BINGHAMTON 2, SOMERSET 0 (BOX)

Binghamton is going to the Eastern League championship! Led by a dominant outing from Dominic Hamel and a home run from Hayden Senger, the Rumble Ponies shut out Somerset to close out the semi finals. Paul Gervase was also impressive, closing out the game with a dominant 1.1 innings, and Luisangel Acuña returned to the lineup after being stuck in the face by a pitch. Binghamton is now set to square off with Erie starting on Sunday.

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/38-28)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/20-43)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Rookie: FCL Mets (32-18)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Dominic Hamel

Goat of the Night

None

