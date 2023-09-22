Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/22/23: Dominant Dominic

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/27-42)
SYRACUSE 5, SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 4 (BOX)
Down one in the ninth, Syracuse rallied back to win in walk off fashion against the Rail Riders. A double from Wyatt Young and single from Joe Suozzi tied the game to start the inning and, after two ground outs, Jonathan Arauz drove in the game winning run with a single of his own. That secured the win for Anthony Kay, who recorded another impressive outing with five strikeouts in two innings. Am I going to be come a big fan of him as a nice depth relief piece years after yelling about drafting him in the first place? Certainly seems to be trending that way.
- 3B Danny Mendick: 1-5, RBI, SB (13), 2 E (5)
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 1-4, RBI, BB
- DH Daniel Palka: 1-4
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 0-4, K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 1-4, K, E (6)
- C Tomas Nido: 1-4
- 2B Wyatt Young: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, HR (3), RBI, K
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 3-4, R, RBI, K
- RF Jaylen Palmer: 0-2, 2 R, 2 BB, K
- RHP Mike Vasil: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- LHP Anthony Kay: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, W (5-1)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/39-27)
BINGHAMTON 2, SOMERSET 0 (BOX)
Binghamton is going to the Eastern League championship! Led by a dominant outing from Dominic Hamel and a home run from Hayden Senger, the Rumble Ponies shut out Somerset to close out the semi finals. Paul Gervase was also impressive, closing out the game with a dominant 1.1 innings, and Luisangel Acuña returned to the lineup after being stuck in the face by a pitch. Binghamton is now set to square off with Erie starting on Sunday.
- 2B Luisangel Acuna: 0-3, RBI, 2 K, E (1)
- SS Jett Williams: 0-3, BB, K
- CF Drew Gilbert: 2-4, K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 0-3, BB
- 3B Jeremiah Jackson: 0-4, 2 K
- RF Rowdey Jordan: 1-4, 2 K, SB (1)
- DH Agustin Ruiz: 0-3, BB, K
- C Hayden Senger: 2-3, 2 R, HR (1), RBI
- LF Rhylan Thomas: 1-3, 2B
- RHP Dominic Hamel: 7.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Paul Gervase: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, S (1)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/38-28)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/20-43)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Rookie: FCL Mets (32-18)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Dominic Hamel
Goat of the Night
None
