Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/22/23: Dominant Dominic

SYRACUSE 5, SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 4 (BOX)

Down one in the ninth, Syracuse rallied back to win in walk off fashion against the Rail Riders. A double from Wyatt Young and single from Joe Suozzi tied the game to start the inning and, after two ground outs, Jonathan Arauz drove in the game winning run with a single of his own. That secured the win for Anthony Kay, who recorded another impressive outing with five strikeouts in two innings. Am I going to be come a big fan of him as a nice depth relief piece years after yelling about drafting him in the first place? Certainly seems to be trending that way.

BINGHAMTON 2, SOMERSET 0 (BOX)

Binghamton is going to the Eastern League championship! Led by a dominant outing from Dominic Hamel and a home run from Hayden Senger, the Rumble Ponies shut out Somerset to close out the semi finals. Paul Gervase was also impressive, closing out the game with a dominant 1.1 innings, and Luisangel Acuña returned to the lineup after being stuck in the face by a pitch. Binghamton is now set to square off with Erie starting on Sunday.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Dominic Hamel

Goat of the Night

None