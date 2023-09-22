Mets vs. Phillies: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/22/23

Mets Lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Jeff McNeil - RF
- Pete Alonso - DH
- Ronny Mauricio - 2B
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Mark Vientos - 1B
- Rafael Ortega - LF
- Omar Narvaez - C
Tylor Megill - RHP
Phillies Lineup
- Kyle Schwarber - DH
- Trea Turner - SS
- Bryce Harper - 1B
- Alec Bohm - 3B
- Bryson Stott - 2B
- J.T. Realmuto - C
- Nick Castellanos - RF
- Brandon Marsh - LF
- Johan Rojas - CF
Taijuan Walker - RHP
Broadcast Info
First pitch: 7:05pm
TV: Apple TV+
Radio: WCBS 880, Audacy
