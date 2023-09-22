 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Phillies: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/22/23

The Mets look to bounce back against the Phillies with Tylor Megill on the mound.

By Linda Surovich
New York Mets v Minnesota Twins Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Mets Lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Jeff McNeil - RF
  4. Pete Alonso - DH
  5. Ronny Mauricio - 2B
  6. Brett Baty - 3B
  7. Mark Vientos - 1B
  8. Rafael Ortega - LF
  9. Omar Narvaez - C

Tylor Megill - RHP

Phillies Lineup

  1. Kyle Schwarber - DH
  2. Trea Turner - SS
  3. Bryce Harper - 1B
  4. Alec Bohm - 3B
  5. Bryson Stott - 2B
  6. J.T. Realmuto - C
  7. Nick Castellanos - RF
  8. Brandon Marsh - LF
  9. Johan Rojas - CF

Taijuan Walker - RHP

Broadcast Info

First pitch: 7:05pm
TV: Apple TV+
Radio: WCBS 880, Audacy

