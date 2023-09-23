Meet the Mets

The Mets lost their second straight straight game against the Phillies last night. The Amazins were down by two runs late in the game, but home runs by Francisco Lindor in the eighth inning and Brett Baty in the ninth tied things up and sent them into extra innings. Alas, the Mets failed to score the free runner in the top of the tenth, and the Phillies quickly made them pay for that, as Alec Bohm singled off Adam Ottavino to score the winning run. Oh, that loss also mathematically eliminated the Mets from the playoffs, in case you were still worried about that.

The Mets optioned Jeff Brigham to Syracuse and called up Peyton Battenfield to the major league roster.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Brandon Nimmo wants to steal more bases next year.

Following a largely disappointing season, Jeff McNeil has finally felt more like his old self in recent times.

Kevin Parada will headline the list of Mets prospects playing in the Arizona Fall League this year.

Around the National League East

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 40th home run of his magical season, and the Braves overcame an early exit from Charlie Morton (who only lasted one inning before leaving due to right index finger discomfort) to beat the Nationals 9-6.

The Marlins had themselves a rough game as they continue their fight for a playoff spot, giving up a whopping twelve runs in the second inning to the Brewers and ultimately losing 16-1.

The Braves have placed Max Fried on the injured list with a blister in his left index finger as the ace looks to get healthy for the postseason.

Saturday’s game between the Braves and Nationals has already been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Phillies promoted relief prospect Orion Kerkering for the stretch run of the season.

Former closer and noted Good Dude Sean Doolittle announced his retirement and was celebrated at Nats Park last night.

Stephen Strasburg deserves gratitude and appreciation from the Nationals and their fans.

Around Major League Baseball

The Brewers and Twins both clinched their divisions last night.

The Athletics gave a problematic gift to the retiring Miguel Cabrera.

Blake Snell may well be the Cy Young favorite in the National League, but he would be a rather unusual winner.

The Rays continue to suffer some tough injury luck, as second baseman Brandon Lowe will miss 4-6 weeks with a kneecap fracture.

For the sixth time in his career, Gerrit Cole has reached 200 innings pitched on the season—a feat that is becoming more and more rare.

Joey Votto has achieved a new career highlight: getting to voice the French narrator in a SpongeBob musical.

This Date in Mets History

The Miracle Mets defeated Bob Gibson and the Cardinals to reduce their magic number to one on this date in 1969.