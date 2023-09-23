Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/22/23: A walk off, in the literal sense

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/28-42)
SYRACUSE 4, SCRANTON/WILIKES-BARRE 3 / 10 (BOX)
Syracuse fought back from a 3-0 deficit in this one, with their comeback beginning in the sixth inning. A double by Jaylen Palmer and a single by Lorenzo Cedrola cut the 3-0 deficit to 3-2, a score that would hold until the eighth. Wyatt Young would tie the game up with a single, and the game held at 3-3 until the 10th.
A Young single made it first and third in the bottom of the 10th, and a Cedrola hit by pitch loaded the bases. The RailRiders would get two outs, but Brandon McIlwain would work a walk to win the game for the Mets.
- DH Danny Mendick: 1-6, K, SB (14)
- RF Brandon McIlwain: 0-2, RBI, 4 BB, K, 2 SB (10, 11)
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 0-5, K
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 0-4, BB, K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 1-3, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K
- LF Jaylen Palmer: 2-5, R, 2B, RBI, 2 K
- 2B Wyatt Young: 3-5, R, 2B, RBI, K
- CF Lorenzo Cedrola: 2-3, RBI
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-4, 2 K
- PH Daniel Palka: 0-1
- RHP Vinny Nittoli: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- LHP Tyler Thomas: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Nolan Clenney: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- RHP Dedniel Nunez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Eric Orze: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, W (3-4)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/39-27)
NO GAME (EASTERN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES STARTS SUNDAY)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/38-28)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/20-43)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Rookie: FCL Mets (32-18)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Wyatt Young
Goat of the Night
Nolan Clenney
Loading comments...