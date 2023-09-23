 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/22/23: A walk off, in the literal sense

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

By Thomas Henderson
/ new
Wyatt Young warms up for the Rumble Ponies Chris McShane

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/28-42)

SYRACUSE 4, SCRANTON/WILIKES-BARRE 3 / 10 (BOX)

Syracuse fought back from a 3-0 deficit in this one, with their comeback beginning in the sixth inning. A double by Jaylen Palmer and a single by Lorenzo Cedrola cut the 3-0 deficit to 3-2, a score that would hold until the eighth. Wyatt Young would tie the game up with a single, and the game held at 3-3 until the 10th.

A Young single made it first and third in the bottom of the 10th, and a Cedrola hit by pitch loaded the bases. The RailRiders would get two outs, but Brandon McIlwain would work a walk to win the game for the Mets.

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/39-27)

NO GAME (EASTERN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES STARTS SUNDAY)

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/38-28)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/20-43)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Rookie: FCL Mets (32-18)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Wyatt Young

Goat of the Night

Nolan Clenney

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...