Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/22/23: A walk off, in the literal sense

SYRACUSE 4, SCRANTON/WILIKES-BARRE 3 / 10 (BOX)

Syracuse fought back from a 3-0 deficit in this one, with their comeback beginning in the sixth inning. A double by Jaylen Palmer and a single by Lorenzo Cedrola cut the 3-0 deficit to 3-2, a score that would hold until the eighth. Wyatt Young would tie the game up with a single, and the game held at 3-3 until the 10th.

A Young single made it first and third in the bottom of the 10th, and a Cedrola hit by pitch loaded the bases. The RailRiders would get two outs, but Brandon McIlwain would work a walk to win the game for the Mets.

NO GAME (EASTERN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES STARTS SUNDAY)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Wyatt Young

Goat of the Night

Nolan Clenney