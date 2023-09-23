 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets vs. Phillies: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/23/23

Weather permitting, the Mets will look to snap their two-game losing streak against the Phillies.

By Michael Drago
/ new
Cincinnati Reds v New York Mets Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Jeff McNeil - LF
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. DJ Stewart - RF
  6. Ronny Mauricio - 2B
  7. Brett Baty - 3B
  8. Mark Vientos - DH
  9. Omar Narváez - C

José Quintana - LHP

Phillies lineup

  1. Kyle Schwarber - LF
  2. Trea Turner - SS
  3. Alec Bohm - 1B
  4. Bryce Harper - DH
  5. J.T. Realmuto - C
  6. Nick Castellanos - RF
  7. Edmundo Sosa - 3B
  8. Johan Rojas - CF
  9. Rodolfo Castro - 2B

Zack Wheeler - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 4:05 EST
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...