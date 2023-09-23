Mets vs. Phillies: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/23/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Jeff McNeil - LF
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- DJ Stewart - RF
- Ronny Mauricio - 2B
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Mark Vientos - DH
- Omar Narváez - C
José Quintana - LHP
Phillies lineup
- Kyle Schwarber - LF
- Trea Turner - SS
- Alec Bohm - 1B
- Bryce Harper - DH
- J.T. Realmuto - C
- Nick Castellanos - RF
- Edmundo Sosa - 3B
- Johan Rojas - CF
- Rodolfo Castro - 2B
Zack Wheeler - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 4:05 EST
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
Loading comments...