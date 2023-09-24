Mets Morning News: Dodging the raindrops

Meet the Mets

The Mets were rained out yesterday. Oh well!

I’m kidding. The Mets a close game to the Phillies again, this time by a score of 7-5, to make three losses in a row against playoff-bound Philadelphia. Shoddy defense on both sides helped both teams score some early runs, but the Phillies eventually opened up a 6-2 lead against José Quintana in what was his poorest performance as a Met as far as the final line is concerned, despite striking out ten batters. The Mets battled back in the seventh to pull within a run, but Reed Garrett surrendered an insurance run in the bottom of the frame and the Mets’ bats were silenced by Gregory Soto and José Alvarado.

The start of tonight’s game has been moved to 6:05pm ET due to the weather forecast in Philadelphia.

Tim Healey of Newsday wrote about what Mets fans can learn from how Phillies fans handled Trea Turner’s struggles early in the season.

Brandon Nimmo is going to set a career high in games played. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com details how he’s stayed healthy this season.

Mark Vientos may be finally turning a corner in the big leagues, writes Tim Britton of The Athletic.

The Mets may try to ramp up Kodai Senga’s innings next year.

Around the National League East

The Phillies have proven themselves as a postseason threat, poised to repeat their magic from last October, writes Mike Lupica of MLB.com.

The Marlins edged out the Brewers 5-4 thanks to a three-run homer by Jake Burger and a go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the eighth to keep their Wild Card hopes afloat.

The Nationals and Braves were rained out yesterday and will play a split-admission doubleheader today in DC.

Around Major League Baseball

Michael Clair of MLB.com wrote about the journey of the Swiss National Baseball Team, who are playing in the Euro Championship today.

David Adler of MLB.com reviewed 13 rookies to watch this October during the postseason.

The Pirates rallied from nine runs down against the Reds, marking the largest comeback in franchise history.

The Orioles’ magic number is now five thanks to a dominant performance from John Means.

