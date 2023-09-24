Mets vs. Phillies: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/24/23

Mets lineup
- Jeff McNeil - CF
- Ronny Mauricio - 2B
- Pete Alonso - DH
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Mark Vientos - 1B
- DJ Stewart - RF
- Francisco Alvarez - C
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Tim Locastro - LF
Jose Butto - RHP
Phillies lineup
- Kyle Schwarber - DH
- Trea Turner - SS
- Bryce Harper - 1B
- Alec Bohm - 3B
- Bryson Stott - 2B
- J.T. Realmuto - C
- Nick Castellanos - RF
- Brandon Marsh - CF
- Jake Cave - LF
C. Sanchez - LHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 6:05 EST
TV: PIX 11, MLB Network (out of market)
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
Loading comments...