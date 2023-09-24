 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets vs. Phillies: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/24/23

The Mets hope to avoid both the rain and the sweep.

By Brian Salvatore
/ new
New York Mets v Miami Marlins Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Jeff McNeil - CF
  2. Ronny Mauricio - 2B
  3. Pete Alonso - DH
  4. Francisco Lindor - SS
  5. Mark Vientos - 1B
  6. DJ Stewart - RF
  7. Francisco Alvarez - C
  8. Brett Baty - 3B
  9. Tim Locastro - LF

Jose Butto - RHP

Phillies lineup

  1. Kyle Schwarber - DH
  2. Trea Turner - SS
  3. Bryce Harper - 1B
  4. Alec Bohm - 3B
  5. Bryson Stott - 2B
  6. J.T. Realmuto - C
  7. Nick Castellanos - RF
  8. Brandon Marsh - CF
  9. Jake Cave - LF

C. Sanchez - LHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 6:05 EST
TV: PIX 11, MLB Network (out of market)
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...