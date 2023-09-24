Phillies cruise to 5-2 victory to complete sweep of Mets

The Phillies made relatively quick work of the Mets in a game whose start time was pushed back twice yesterday, leading to an unusual 6pm Sunday start. Jose Butto was able to match zeroes with Cristopher Sanchez for the first three innings of the game. Where Sanchez continued his dominance through the top of the fourth—he retired the first 12 batters he faced—Butto faltered in the bottom of the frame.

After Bryce Harper walked to lead off the bottom of the inning, Bryson Stott singled to move him to third. Stott stole second allowing two to come in on J.T. Realmuto’s RBI single to left. Nick Castellanos followed with a deep drive to left that doubled the Phillies lead and effectively ended the competitive portion of the game.

Already down 4-0 before recording a baserunner, the Mets’ first was erased quickly, as Francisco Lindor led off the fifth with a walk but was promptly picked off trying to steal second. Mark Vientos would single to record the Mets’ first hit of the game, but that was all the Mets could do in that frame.

The Phillies would extend their lead to 5-0 in the fifth against Grant Hartwig on a Harper RBI single before Ronny Mauricio would finally get the Mets on the board, going down and launching a two run home run to left in the top of sixth. It would be New York’s third and final hit of the night, as the final 10 Mets would go down to Sanchez and the Phillies’ bullpen ,as Philadelphia would complete a four game sweep of the Mets.

Win Probablilty Added

Big Mets winner: NONE

Big Mets loser: Jose Butto, -18.0% WPA

Mets pitchers: - -16.4% WPA

Mets hitters: -33.6% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Ronny Mauricio two run home run in the top of the sixth, +6.0% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: J.T. Realmuto two run single in the bottom of the fourth, -12.4% WPA