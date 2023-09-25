From Complex To Queens, Episode 242: Bring on the SeaWolves!

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

Having won the Eastern League Division Series against the Somerset Patriots, the team previews the upcoming Eastern League Championship Series against the Erie SeaWolves.

Following that, Ken sits down with Joe Campione, former Director of Video Production for the Binghamton Mets/Rumble Ponies. Joe was on hand to watch the 2014 championship series unfold and shares his memories of the team, and of Binghamton baseball in general.

As always, you can listen or subscribe to all of our Home Run Applesauce podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Visit our Patreon for bonus episodes and to help directly support the podcasters whose work you’ve enjoyed for years.

Got any questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@kenlavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!