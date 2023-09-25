Mets Morning News: Strike over and strike out

Meet the Mets

Pushed back to 6pm due to weather, the Mets did little to fend of the Phillies, eventually sealing their four-game sweep with a 5-2 loss.

Ten years after being drafted by the organization and four years after being traded away, Anthony Kay finally made his Mets debut on Sunday night.

After three foul tips off his hand, Francisco Alvarez left Sunday’s game with a finger contusion, but X-rays were negative and he hopes to be playing again soon.

Brandon Nimmo took Sunday off and will spend today’s off day giving a sore right leg some rest before the final few games of the season.

You can watch Luisangel Acuña, Drew Gilbert, and the rest of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies open up the Eastern League Championship Series for free on MLB dot TV.

Around the National League East

The Braves and Nationals played a doubleheader on Sunday with Jackson Rutledge earning his first career win in the Nats’ 3-2 game one triumph and a battered Spencer Strider earning his 19th win in the Braves’ 8-5 nightcap victory.

Enemy of the Past Jon Berti tortured someone else for a change, hitting two home runs in the Marlins’ 6-1 win over the Brewers.

The Marlins ended their regular season home schedule with a total of 1.1 million fans coming to see the team, crossing into seven digits for the first time since 2017.

On Sunday, the Braves placed Charlie Morton on the 15-day IL, ruling him out for the remainder of the regular season and through the entirety of the NLDS.

Around Major League Baseball

The Astros got swept by the Royals and are generally awful, but Dusty Baker wants to keep at least a little bit of positive energy around the team.

Over in Japan, Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched another seven scoreless innings, continuing his brilliant pre-stateside campaign.

If you needed Patrick Mahomes and Derek Jeter to tell you baseball is the hardest sport before you believed it, I have good news for you.

Playing one game since Independence Day, Mike Trout’s season was essentially over, but it became official with his transfer to the 60-day IL.

The Texas Rangers swept the Mariners, creating just enough room to let this week’s Seattle-Houston series be a bloodbath for the final AL Wild Card spot.

Prior to what could be his final home game as an active player, Cincinnati fans gave Joey Votto repeated standing ovations from his first time up to his departure for a pinch runner.

Ken Griffey Jr. spent his Sunday afternoon on the sidelines, taking photos at the Arizona Cardinals game.

The 2023 New York Yankees have officially been compromised to a permanent end.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1973, the Mets celebrated Willie Mays day at Shea Stadium.