Mets Morning News: The home stretch

Mets Morning News

The Mets begin their final homestand of the 2023 season, with three against the Marlins and three against the Phillies.

Tim Britton chooses to look on the bright side by tackling the good developments from a lost season on the newest This Week in Mets.

Jay Horwitz wants to see Daniel Murphy get one more standing ovation from the Flushing Faithful when he throws out the first pitch on September 29.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost Game 1 of the Eastern League Championship Series 9-6 against the Erie SeaWolves.

Jett Williams was named the Mets’ 2023 Minor League Player of the Year.

Around the National League East

Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos spoke about the team’s long-term deals and the MVP race, which could pit Braves teammates Ronald Acuña Jr. against Matt Olson.

Around Major League Baseball

The MLB Power Rankings show where teams stand with one week left to go in the regular season.

An emotional (potential) final home game left Joey Votto feeling nostalgic.

A lot is at stake in the season’s final week.

Many are reflecting on Terry Francona’s legacy, as the skipper is set to retire following a 23-year managerial career.

Erik Pappas, who played 104 major league games between 1991 and 1994, is playing for Greece’s baseball team at age 57.

Red Sox reliever Chris Martin—no, not the Coldplay singer—is having his best season at age 37. Here’s how he put together his career year.

Mike Trout addressed his future after reflecting on his 2023 season.

The Padres plan to lower their payroll to about $200 million, and some front office changes are possible.

Aaron Boone and Anthony Rizzo echoed Aaron Judge in lamenting the Bronx Bomber’s failure to make the postseason in 2023.

Boone isn’t worried about his future as manager of the Yankees, which is out of his hands.

The Yankees put a dent in Arizona’s playoff plans with a 6-4 over the Diamondbacks in a makeup game at rainy Yankee Stadium. The win put the Diamondbacks in a tie with the Cubs for the final playoff spot in the NL, one game above Miami.

Arizona lamented their missed opportunity but are still confident that they’ll be ‘good’.

Ex-Met Justin Verlander gave the Astros a vintage performance in a 5-1 win over the Mariners.

The Rangers hit back-to-back-to-back homers against the Angels in a 5-1 win, which helped them inch closer to a playoff berth.

The Giants all but ended San Diego’s already-slim playoff hopes with a 2-1 win over the Padres.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Episode 242 of From Complex to Queens previews the upcoming Eastern League Championship Series between the Erie SeaWolves and your Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

This Date in Mets History