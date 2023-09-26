Mets, Marlins postponed by effects of Tropical Storm Ophelia

The Mets and Marlins were set to play the first game of their three-game series at Citi Field tonight, but the game was postponed because the field was in an unplayable state following the rain that Tropical Storm Ophelia dropped on it over the weekend.

With the Mets having been eliminated from the playoffs already, the game doesn’t mean much to them. But the Marlins are fighting for a Wild Card spot in the National League in a race that realistically includes three other teams. The Diamondbacks and Cubs are tied at the time of this writing, occupying the second and third Wild Card spots—one game ahead of the Marlins.

The Reds are a game-and-a-half back of the Marlins and something of a long shot to claim a playoff spot at this point, and the Giants and Padres are still mathematically alive but would need massive amounts of help to still have a chance by this weekend.

As for the Mets and Marlins, they’ll play a single-admission doubleheader starting at 4:10 PM EDT tomorrow.