Mets Morning News: Who will stop the rain?

Meet the Mets

The Mets were rained out on Tuesday night. They will play a doubleheader against the Marlins today.

Ken Rosenthal says the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes this winter will come down to the Mets and Dodgers.

The Rumble Ponies were eliminated from the Eastern League playoffs.

Anthony DiComo looks at how the Mets playing this week will impact their draft lottery chances.

Around the National League East

AD

The Phillies won on a walk-off single in the 10th inning to send them to the postseason for a second straight year.

A late-inning rally pushed the Braves past the Cubs.

The Nationals were shutout by the Orioles.

Around Major League Baseball

Brooks Robinson, a legendary Oriole, died at the age of 86. Tim Kurkjian writes he was Baltimore’s most beloved athlete.

Adam Wainwright’s 200th win will wind up being the final start he made in his career, as it took everything he had.

The Tigers have a plan laid out for Miguel Cabrera’s final homestand as a Tiger.

The Brewers once again won the NL Central.

Max Scherzer took a step towards potentially pitching in the postseason.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Brian Salvatore previewed the series against the Marlins.

Steve Sypa looked at the top performances from Mets minor leaguers over the past week.

A new episode of A Pod of Their Own came out!

Allison McCague recapped the week Mets position players had.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2000, the Mets clinched a Wild Card berth.