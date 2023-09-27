Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/27/23: It’s the hope that kills you

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

EASTERN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES, GAME ONE

BINGHAMTON 9, SOMERSET 2 (BOX)

EASTERN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES, GAME TWO

BINGHAMTON 2, SOMERSET 0 (BOX)

EASTERN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES, GAME ONE

ERIE 9, BINGHAMTON 6 (BOX)

EASTERN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES, GAME TWO

ERIE 10, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies entered last night’s game two of the Eastern League Championship Series needing to win to tie the series and force a deciding game three against the Erie SeaWolves. Erie jumped out to an early lead, scoring three runs in the top of the second off of Christian Scott. Scott was pulled from the game with one out in the inning, and Jordan Geber came in to relieve him. Gerber threw 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one baserunner to keep the game within reach.

While the Binghamton pitching staff struggled on the championship stage, the defense behind them did them few favors. Erie struck again in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three runs off of Luis Moreno, aided in part by a fielding error from Rowdy Jordan. The Seawolves scored again on a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, which followed an error from Luisangel Acuna that led to one of the runs being unearned.

Erie added two more runs for good measure on a two run homer off of Brendan Hardy in the bottom of the eighth, but the game had long been won by that point. The pitching staff generally struggled, but the defense behind them committed three errors, two of which directly led to runs, and the offense managed just four hits. The team as a collective did not play to a level indicative of their talent, nor of their stellar season to this point. While the Rumble Ponies were not able to bring a championship back to Binghamton for the first time since 2014, the entire organization should be incredibly proud of how the team played this season. There’s no shame in a deep playoff run falling short of the ultimate goal, even if the hope for more hurts in the moment.

