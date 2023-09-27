 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread 9/27/23

Following a postponement last night, the Mets play two against the Marlins today.

By Vasilis Drimalitis
/ new
Miami Marlins v New York Mets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Game 1

Marlins Lineup

  1. Jorge Soler - RF
  2. Josh Bell - DH
  3. Jake Burger - 3B
  4. Bryan De La Cruz - LF
  5. Jon Berti - 2B
  6. Yuli Gurriel - 1B
  7. Jazz Chisholm - CF
  8. Nick Fortes - C
  9. Garrett Hampson - SS

Braxton Garrett - LHP

Mets Lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Ronny Mauricio - 2B
  3. Pete Alonso - 1B
  4. Francisco Lindor - SS
  5. Mark Vientos - DH
  6. Jeff McNeil - RF
  7. Francisco Alvarez - C
  8. Brett Baty - 3B
  9. Tim Locastro - LF

Joey Lucchesi - LHP

Broadcast Info

First pitch: 4:10 EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880

Game 2

Marlins lineup

lineup to follow

Mets lineup

lineup to follow

Broadcast Info

First pitch: TBD
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...