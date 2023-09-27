Mets vs. Marlins: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread 9/27/23

Game 1
Marlins Lineup
- Jorge Soler - RF
- Josh Bell - DH
- Jake Burger - 3B
- Bryan De La Cruz - LF
- Jon Berti - 2B
- Yuli Gurriel - 1B
- Jazz Chisholm - CF
- Nick Fortes - C
- Garrett Hampson - SS
Braxton Garrett - LHP
Mets Lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Ronny Mauricio - 2B
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Mark Vientos - DH
- Jeff McNeil - RF
- Francisco Alvarez - C
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Tim Locastro - LF
Joey Lucchesi - LHP
Broadcast Info
First pitch: 4:10 EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880
Game 2
Marlins lineup
lineup to follow
Mets lineup
lineup to follow
Broadcast Info
First pitch: TBD
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880
