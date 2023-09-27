Kodai Senga records 200th strikeout of 2023 season

During his start against the Marlins in the second game of the Mets’ doubleheader tonight at Citi Field, Kodai Senga recorded his 200th strikeout of the 2023 season. It’s the first time a Mets pitcher has struck out that many batters in a season since Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard both did it in 2019, and Senga is just the 13th pitcher to accomplish the feat in a Mets uniform.

Senga’s season didn’t get off to a bad start by any means, but as the season has progressed, the 30-year-old rookie has really improved. Following his May 11 start in Cincinnati, Senga had a 4.14 ERA on the season. Since then—before his start against the Marlins tonight—he’s put up a 2.61 ERA in 21 starts.

Including his start against the Marlins, his last of the season, Senga finishes the year with a 2.98 ERA and figures to get some Cy Young and Rookie of the Year votes.