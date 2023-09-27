Francisco Lindor joins 30/30 Club

Francisco Lindor came into the Mets’ doubleheader against the Marlins with 27 home runs and 30 stolen bases on the season, but during the second game, he hit his second and third home runs of the doubleheader to give him 30. With that, Lindor joined the 30/30 club for the first time in his career, having hit 30+ home runs three times in Cleveland but never having stolen 30 bases in a single season.

Lindor is just the fourth player in Mets history to have a 30/30 season and the first since David Wright did it in 2007. The rare feat was also achieved by Darryl Strawberry in 1987 and by Howard Johnson in 1987, 1989, and 1991.

Among all shortstops in baseball this year, Lindor is—at least for now—the only one to put up a 30/30 season. Bobby Witt Jr. has a solid chance of joining him, as he’s sitting on 29 home runs and has already stolen 48 bases.

Lindor’s overall season has been a major success, as he ranks second among all shortstops in the game and first among National League shortstops with 5.9 fWAR at the time of this writing.