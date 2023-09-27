Mets drop second game of doubleheader to Marlins

Having beaten the Marlins in the first game of their doubleheader this evening at Citi Field, the Mets lost the second game despite having a couple of their best players reach notable milestones during it.

Miami won 4-2, but on the way to that result, Kodai Senga recorded his 200th strikeout of the season, and Francisco Lindor hit his 29th and 30th home runs of the season, giving him his first 30/30 season of his major league career.

As for the runs that scored, Jon Berti led off the game with a home run, which he hit off a Senga ghost fork. But Francisco Lindor tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the second.

Jesus Sánchez hit a solo home run for the Marlins in the top of the fourth, but Lindor had an answer for that, too, hitting his second solo home run of the game—and his third of the doubleheader—in the bottom of that inning.

Unfortunately, the Mets didn’t score again, and with Adam Ottavino on the mound in the top of the ninth, the Marlins quickly got a couple of runners on base and took advantage of the opportunity, plating two runs—the first on a fielder’s choice error by Brett Baty on a slow roller to third base and the second on a Bryan De La Cruz single.

Box scores

MLB.com

ESPN

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Francisco Lindor, +23.6% WPA

Big Mets loser: Adam Ottavino, -41.8% WPA

Mets pitchers: -14.6% WPA

Mets hitters: -35.4% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Francisco Lindor hits a solo home run to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth, +14.3% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Jon Berti singles to put runners on the corners in the top of the ninth, -14.4% WPA