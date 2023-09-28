Mets Morning News: Mets split doubleheader with Marlins, two Mets reach milestones

Meet the Mets

The Mets split their doubleheader against the Marlins with their pitching and offense clicking in the first game and mistakes dooming them in the second. Joey Lucchesi got the start in Game 1 and was solid once again. He pitched into the seventh and gave up two runs but was not helped by Trevor Gott who allowed the inherited runners to score. It was still another good performance and in nine starts Lucchesi ends the year undefeated. The offense did plenty to back him up lead by Pete Alonso who ended up a triple shy of the cycle.

Game 2 was a different story. Francisco Lindor accounted for all of the offense with two home runs which put him in the 30/30 club. Kodai Senga also reached 200 strikeouts during the game and kept his era under 3.00 which he stated was a goal for the season. Once he was out of the game, a crucial Brett Baty error allowed the winning runs to score.

The Mets can still win the series if they win the finale with David Peterson on the mound.

After the rainout earlier in the week, Joey Lucchesi’s Uber got into a car accident while he was trying to make his way home. Thankfully he was not hurt and able to make his last start of the year.

Francisco Lindor’s second home run was his thirtieth of the season which made him just the fourth player in franchise history to join the 30/30 club.

The Mets are officially shutting Starling Marte down for the rest of the season but what can they expect from the outfielder in 2024?

Before the game, the Mets held a moment of silence for the victims of the Farmingdale bus accident as well as Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson.

Around the National League East

The Braves walked-off the Cubs with a 6-5 victory. During the game Ronald Acuña Jr. stole his seventieth base of the season to become the first player in major league history to have a 40/70 season.

The Phillies defeated the Pirates 7-6 one day after clinching the top Wild Card spot.

The Nationals fell 5-1 to the Orioles who are close to clinching a playoff spot.

Around Major League Baseball

Manager Terry Francona managed his last home game for the Guardians with his retirement coming at the end of the season.

Gerrit Cole shutout the the Blue Jays to put the finishing touch on what should be a Cy Young season for the Yankees ace.

Miguel Cabrera hit his 511th home run which ties him with Mel Ott for twenty-fifth on the all-time home run list.

The Dodgers officially clinched the number two seed in the playoffs which puts them behind the Braves.

There is a possibility that teams end up tied at the end of the season so how would the playoff picture shake out should that scenario happen?

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2008 the Mets closed Shea Stadium. No need to talk about the game that took place.