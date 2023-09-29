Mets Morning News: Mets and Marlins suspended, McNeil’s season ends. Nimmo leaves with injury

Meet the Mets

The Mets and Marlins made it to the ninth inning in a game that featured two great starting pitching performances, but the game was ultimately suspended in the ninth inning with the Marlins leading 2-1. It might need to be completed on Monday.

Before the game, the Mets placed Jeff McNeil on the injured list with a torn UCL in his left elbow, ending his season. The utility man is hoping to avoid surgery.

Brandon Nimmo left the game early after an awkward dive and has an AC joint issue in his right shoulder.

Tim Healey spoke to Mets prospect Jett Williams about his first full season as a professional, and Williams made an appearance on the SNY broadcast when Steve Gelbs interviewed him.

Mets pitching prospect Christian Scott got an interview with Gelbs during the game, too.

And speaking of the broadcast, Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling—plus Gelbs—paid tribute to the Mets’ original broadcasters: Lindsey Nelson, Bob Murphy, and Ralph Kiner.

Daniel Murphy is scheduled to be honored by the Mets and throw out the first pitch before their game against the Phillies tonight—weather permitting, of course.

Around the National League East

The Braves topped the Cubs in a game that saw Matt Olson break the franchise record for RBIs in a single season. Combined with the suspended game in Queens last night, that leaves Chicago a half-game out of the third Wild Card spot.

The Braves are changing their approach to the downtime that they’ll have during the Wild Card round. They’re also banged up heading into the playoffs, which might make them vulnerable despite their impressive regular season record.

The Phillies lost to the Pirates, and following a bad call by Ángel Hernández on a check swing, Bryce Harper went off on the umpire and got ejected. Harper threw his helmet into the stands following the argument, making for one very cool souvenir.

The Nationals had the day off yesterday, but Barry Svrluga writes that the team has taken a step forward this year with an encouraging core—and needs to find its next big star.

Around Major League Baseball

The Orioles won their 100th game, clinched the American League East, and signed a new 30-year lease to remain at Camden Yards. Our friends over at Camden Chat are happy.

Speaking of the Orioles, Leslie Gray Streeter writes about her connection with the late Brooks Robinson.

Chris Bassitt threw an absolute gem for the Blue Jays as they blanked the Yankees and moved one win closer to clinching a playoff spot. Toronto is in the second Wild Card spot, one game ahead of the Astros and two games ahead of the Mariners.

The Mariners beat the Rangers to pull within one game of the Astros for the third Wild Card spot, and they’re three games back of Texas in the American League West. All three teams have three games remaining—the Mariners and Rangers against each other and the Astros against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks lost to the lowly White Sox, a setback in their attempt to clinch a Wild Card spot.

If you’re not sure what would happen in the event of multiple-team ties for Wild Card spots in both leagues, well, here’s a guide to the chaos.

The Astros’ win over the Mariners on Wednesday night included a verbal altercation between Astros reliever Hector Neris and Mariners superstar Julio Rodríguez. MLB is investigating the incident, during which Neris allegedly used a homophobic slur.

The A’s eked out a win over the Twins in a meaningless game.

The Brewers blanked the Cardinals.

The Rockies scored fourteen runs in a blowout win over the Dodgers.

The Tigers and Royals played the majority of their game that had been suspended on Wednesday night and a full game after that, both of which Detroit won easily.

Minor League Baseball unveiled a new logo.

Anthony Castrovince ran some numbers on the effects of baseball’s new rules.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Allison McCague dropped the penultimate installment of the 2023 pitcher meter.

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver won his first Cy Young Award—the first in Mets history, too—on this date in 1969.