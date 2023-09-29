Series finale between Mets and Marlins suspended by rain

After a three-hour rain delay that started in the ninth inning last night at Citi Field, the series finale between the Mets and Marlins was officially suspended. The game had been scoreless until the Mets broke through for a run in the bottom of the eighth, and in the top of the ninth, the Marlins scored twice.

With two outs and runners on first and second base, the sky opened up, and the umpires called for the tarp to be placed on the field. At the time, the odds of being able to finish the game didn’t look great.

On the Mets’ side of things, the game doesn’t matter much. With the team having been eliminated from playoff contention, the conclusion of the game would only potentially affect their status in Major League Baseball’s draft lottery. But for the Marlins, the last four outs—or more, if the Mets were to tie things up—could make or break their season. Miami is currently a half-game ahead of the Cubs for the third Wild Card spot, one-and-a-half games behind the Diamondbacks for the second spot, and also one-and-a-half games up on the Reds.

For now, the Marlins will head to Pittsburgh to play three games against the Pirates. And per general manager Kim Ng, they’re being told the suspended game would need to be completed on Monday.