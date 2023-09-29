This Week in Mets Quotes: Lindor on joining 30/30 club, Murphy humbled by tribute night

Your 2023 (and most years) New York Mets: You’re stinky.

“I can’t underestimate how much I learned from David and how influential he was on my career. [He was a] true pro and shows up to work every single day. If you’re stinky like we were for a reasonable portion of the time I was in New York, he was the one who was answering all the questions on top of being productive on the field. What could you complain about when David was there every single day, playing as hard as anybody does?” -Daniel Murphy [MLB]

Mets fans feel the same way.

“This is our third try now? I feel like we’re in a bad relationship. Hopefully this one ends a little better than the first two tries.” -Anthony Kay [MLB]

During the twilight of the season when most fans check out, these games still mean something to players on the cusp of their dreams.

“I felt like I had more in the tank and so I was glad that they let me go back out and get that seventh.” -David Peterson [MLB]

“I was sent down to get back to who I am. I think I came back up and showed that I was able to get back to that, and continue to build up success and use that success and continue to get better and take that into next year.” -David Peterson [MLB]

“It’s been an up-and-down year for me. Coming back from Tommy John, I felt like I had something to prove to the world, to myself. I wanted to show people I still belong here, and I feel like I made that case” -Joey Lucchesi [MLB]

“That was probably the last team that I was expecting that to happen, especially so late into the season. I thought I would have just went unclaimed or something like that, and I was just going to go home. But here we are. I’ve just been enjoying every second of it.” —Anthony Kay [MLB]

Must be a vibe to have to sit late into a rainy night to complete a game because the playoff implications are important to your opponent but your team has been effectively eliminated for half the season.

“We knew that [the Marlins] obviously wanted to play and that the game has implications for them. We were kind of just told to wait and hang around and see what happens. So that’s what we did.” -David Peterson [MLB]

McNeil’s season comes to an end due to injury, and he also implies he’s had lingering injuries throughout the year.

“I’ve been grinding through it basically all year. I’ve always had something going on here. It’s tough to have it end this way, but hopefully no other problems, get ready for next year.” -Jeff McNeil [MLB]

Mar/April - 139 wRC+

May - 75 wRC+

June - 57 wRC+

July - 78 wRC+

Aug - 114 wRC+

Sept - 134 wRC+

Not quite McNeil’s assessment, but an 89 wRC+ first half and a 115 wRC+ second half could be a silver lining for next year.

“I think out of the six-month season, four of them were pretty solid and two of them kind of held me down. I kind of had to battle through [summer injuries].” -Jeff McNeil [MLB]

Would like more specifics on what exactly Murphy now sees as mistakes.

“It’s extremely humbling to begin with. I’m humbled and very excited to catch a ballgame and see the ballpark again. I played a decade in that organization and it was a blast. I grew up in that organization and they let me do it even though I made a ton of mistakes. … Hopefully, we enjoyed the ride. I know I did.” -Daniel Murphy [MLB]

Would like more specifics on what exactly is different from the Wilpon Mets to today.

“Completely different. Everything is so different now. You could tell that they’ve made so many steps forward towards trying to make everything better here.” -Anthony Kay [MLB]

Murphy trying to go from independent league to one last shot at the bigs was a cool story this year.

“I’m not good enough anymore [to play baseball], so I’m not going to try. Hopefully, any opportunities that I have to help someone further their career in baseball, I would like to help.” -Daniel Murphy [MLB]

If Lindor’s a history buff, Patrick Wyman, please get Francisco on The Art of Dadliness.

“Francisco’s got a really great grasp of baseball history. He loves being a part of it.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

It IS pretty cool.

“I’ve said it before: I don’t really play for numbers, but it’s really hard not to play for numbers in New York. Numbers come up a lot here. But it means a lot. To be in the category of guys I idolized growing up … it’s pretty cool.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

It IS definitely pretty cool.

“It’s been on my mind for sure. It’s numbers that I wanted to get to. I know my teammates were pulling for it as well, my coaches. So it meant a lot. When I run the bases, I appreciate what was happening and wishing my family was here, then looking up and seeing my wife and my daughters up there — it’s definitely pretty cool.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

“It brings happiness. It brings a lot of pride. Whenever I can get mentioned next to him or somewhat near him, to me it’s a privilege and an honor.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

Joey Lucchesi earned his Mets pinstripes as he’s now another Mets pitcher to be involved in a taxi/Uber accident.

“I didn’t want to miss my last start.” -Joey Lucchesi [MLB]

“It was pretty wild. A lot of adrenaline out of nowhere.” -Joey Lucchesi [MLB]

