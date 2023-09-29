Mets, Phillies rained out tonight

Tonight’s game between the Mets and Phillies has been rained out. They will play a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow, starting at 4:10pm. The announcement comes almost eight hours before scheduled first pitch, but given the weather forecast in New York City, which calls for a steady, relentless rain throughout much of the day, this decision is a no-brainer.

The postponement comes roughly twelve hours after the team’s game against the Marlins was suspended in the top of the ninth due to rain, with Miami leading 2-1 with two outs in the inning. As a result, the two clubs may need to resume things on Monday if it carries any postseason implications—if Miami takes two against the Pirates this weekend, the game will likely not matter.

The remnants of Ophelia have wreaked havoc over the final week of the 2023 season for the Mets—a season that, appropriately enough, began with the home opener being postponed due to the threat of rain. Tuesday’s game was called because of wet grounds, and made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday. Following last night’s debacle, today’s game has also been affected by the rain, giving the Mets two doubleheaders in the final five days of what has been, by all accounts, an already-miserably long season.