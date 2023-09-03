Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/3/23: Parada parks one

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/19-35)
LEHIGH VALLEY 14, SYRACUE 6 (BOX)
Almost all the prospects are gone (give Brandon McIlwain a late season look please) from the Syracuse roster. The pitching was very bad. They lost ugly. Moving on.
- 2B Nick Meyer: 2-5, K
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 0-4, BB, 3 K, SB
- 1B Daniel Palka: 1-5, R, HR (14), RBI, K
- C Tomas Nido: 2-4, R, 2B, 2 K
- SS Wyatt Young: 1-3, R, HR (2), 2 RBI, BB
- DH Mateo Gil: 0-3, K
- PH-DH Carlos Cortes: 0-1
- RF Joe Suozzi: 2-4, R, K
- 3B Chase Estep: 1-4, R, 2B, K
- LF Jaylen Palmer: 1-4, R, HR (2), 3 RBI, 3 K
- RHP David Griffin: 6.0 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- LHP Tyler Jay: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Sam Coonrod: 0.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Roster Alert: New York Mets optioned RHP Peyton Battenfield to Syracuse Mets.
Roster Alert: New York Mets optioned RHP Denyi Reyes to Syracuse Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/31-23)
BINGHAMTON 3, HARRISBURG 0 (BOX)
Kevin Parada back? He’s got an OPS of .571 in Double-A, but was the star of this game with a three-run home run that accounted for all of the games’ runs. Paul Gervase capped off the game with a fantastic outing as well, striking out four in 1.2 innings.
- 2B Luisangel Acuna: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- CF Drew Gilbert: 1-3, R, BB, K
- C Kevin Parada: 2-4, R, HR (1), 3 RBI, 2 K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 1-3
- RF Jeremiah Jackson: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- 3B Rowdey Jordan: 1-3, BB, K, SB
- LF Agustin Ruiz: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- DH Hayden Senger: 1-4, R, 2B, 2 K
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 0-3, BB, K, E (1)
- RHP Jordan Geber: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- RHP Brendan Hardy: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Paul Gervase: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, S (1)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/35-25)
BROOKLYN 6, GREENVILLE 0 (BOX)
Three homers for the Cyclones, highlighted by blasts from Alex Ramirez and Stanley Consuegra. The former has still been quite disappointing, but there are moments where it looks right. Jett didn’t have a great day but still got on base twice.
- SS Jett Williams: 1-4, R, BB, K
- CF Alex Ramirez: 2-5, 2 R, HR (7), RBI, K
- 1B Ryan Clifford: 1-5, 4 K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, R, HR (20), 3 RBI, K
- 3B William Lugo: 2-4, R, K
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 2-4, 2B, K
- DH Carlos Dominguez: 0-4, K, SB (1)
- C Drake Osborn: 1-2, R, HR (11), 2 RBI, BB
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 0-3, BB, K
- RHP Robert Colina: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K, W (4-5)
- RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, S (1)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/16-41)
TAMPA 2, ST. LUCIE 1 / 10 (BOX)
Nice start from Douglas Orellana, but not much else to write home about in this one. Walkoff extra inning loss with only six hits, whomp whomp.
- SS Marco Vargas: 1-4, 2 K
- CF Nick Morabito: 0-2, SB (9)
- DH Wilfredo Lara: 0-4
- C Vincent Perozo: 1-4
- RF Yeral Martinez: 0-4
- PR-RF Karell Paz: 0-0, R
- 2B Diego Mosquera: 2-4, 2B, 2 K
- LF Kellum Clark: 0-4
- 3B Nick Lorusso: 2-4, 2 2B, RBI
- 1B Yohairo Cuevas: 0-4
- RHP Douglas Orellana: 6.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
- RHP Dakota Hawkins: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Bryce Jenkins: 0.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, L (0-1), BS (1)
Roster Alert: RHP Ramon Henriquez assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.
Rookie: FCL Mets (32-18)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Roster Alert: RHP Omar Victorino assigned to FCL Mets from St. Lucie Mets.
