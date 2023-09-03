Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/3/23: Parada parks one

LEHIGH VALLEY 14, SYRACUE 6 (BOX)

Almost all the prospects are gone (give Brandon McIlwain a late season look please) from the Syracuse roster. The pitching was very bad. They lost ugly. Moving on.

Roster Alert: New York Mets optioned RHP Peyton Battenfield to Syracuse Mets.

Roster Alert: New York Mets optioned RHP Denyi Reyes to Syracuse Mets.

BINGHAMTON 3, HARRISBURG 0 (BOX)

Kevin Parada back? He’s got an OPS of .571 in Double-A, but was the star of this game with a three-run home run that accounted for all of the games’ runs. Paul Gervase capped off the game with a fantastic outing as well, striking out four in 1.2 innings.

BROOKLYN 6, GREENVILLE 0 (BOX)

Three homers for the Cyclones, highlighted by blasts from Alex Ramirez and Stanley Consuegra. The former has still been quite disappointing, but there are moments where it looks right. Jett didn’t have a great day but still got on base twice.

TAMPA 2, ST. LUCIE 1 / 10 (BOX)

Nice start from Douglas Orellana, but not much else to write home about in this one. Walkoff extra inning loss with only six hits, whomp whomp.

Roster Alert: RHP Ramon Henriquez assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Roster Alert: RHP Omar Victorino assigned to FCL Mets from St. Lucie Mets.

Star of the Night

Goat of the Night