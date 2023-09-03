Mets Morning News: Mets lose, but Francisco Lindor becomes the first Met to record a 25-25 season since Beltrán

Meet the Mets

The offense did enough to win last night’s game against the Mariners, coming from behind on two different occasions. But the pitching did not in what was ultimately an 8-7 loss, as David Peterson had a poor outing and Grant Hartwig and Adam Ottavino each gave back the runs the Mets clawed back. Other notable happenings from the game include Mark Vientos leaving the game early due to injury and Francisco Lindor notching a 25-25 season with a home run and a stolen base.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, ESPN, MLB.com, North Jersey

The injury that forced Mark Vientos out of the game early last night was a sore right foot, which he had been dealing with while he was rehabbing from his wrist tendonitis.

Before the game last night, the Mets optioned Denyi Reyes back to Triple-A and recalled Grant Hartwig.

The Mets claimed right-hander Peyton Battenfield off waivers from the Guardians yesterday and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse.

“It’s one of the best pitches in the league,” said Logan Gilbert about Kodai Senga’s forkball. Gilbert loved the pitch so much when he first saw it last year, he wanted to imitate it. And he has successfully done so.

Around the National League East

The Marlins hit four home runs to beat the Nationals 11-5 for their third straight victory.

The Orioles reunited with reliever Jorge López, claiming him off waivers from the Marlins.

Johnny DiPuglia, who had been the Nationals’ international scouting director since 2009, resigned yesterday.

The Braves beat the Dodgers 4-2 in extra innings thanks to Ronald Acuña Jr.’s three-run homer in the tenth, which was 121.2 mph off the bat—the hardest hit ball in baseball this year.

Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote a piece about how Nicky Lopez has improved at the plate since being traded to the Braves.

Despite getting out to an early lead, the Phillies fell to the NL Central-leading Brewers 7-5. Old friend Mark Canha’s RBI double played a key role in the game. By leading off the game with a home run, Kyle Schwarber tied Jimmy Rollins for the most home runs leading off a game in a single season in Phillies history.

Around Major League Baseball

Justin Dunn will have surgery to repair his anterior capsule. He has be sidelined all season with the shoulder injury.

With his 3,155th career hit last night, Miguel Cabrera passed George Brett for 17th all-time.

Will Leitch of MLB.com took a look at the best active player at each age from 20 years old to 43 years old.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1973, the Mets split a doubleheader with the Phillies with Jerry Koosman pitching a complete game shutout in Game 1 and the Mets losing in Craig Swan’s major league debut in the nightcap.