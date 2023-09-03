Pete Alonso goes deep twice as Mets top Mariners, take series

Had the season turned out better for the Mets, their win over the Mariners this afternoon at Citi Field would have been a big one. But even in the reality of the Mets’ lost 2023 season, the team’s 6-3 victory over the AL West-leading Mariners was a fun one.

The Mets jumped out to a lead in the bottom of the first when Francisco Lindor, who was running on the pitch, scored from first base on a Pete Alonso single to center field. And in the second, Ronny Mauricio singled and stole second base before Francisco Alvarez drove him in on a flare that dropped into left field.

From there, Alonso ripped a two-run home run in the third, his 40th home run of the season. That makes him the only player in franchise history to hit at least 40 home runs in three separate seasons—having already been the only Met to accomplish the feat twice coming into this season.

While all of that was happening, Tylor Megill was looking good. But after spinning three scoreless innings, he faltered in the top of the fourth. Dominic Canzone took him deep for a two-run home run, and Mike Ford followed up that home run with a solo shot of his own. But that was all Megill allowed, as he went five-and-one-third innings, struck out six, walked two, gave up five hits, and allowed three runs.

With the Mets’ lead having been trimmed to one run, Jeff McNeil gave the team some breathing room with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth. And Alonso hit a solo shot in the seventh—his 41st home run of the season. Hey, maybe he’ll end up hitting 50.

The Mets’ bullpen did well in relief of Megill, too. Brooks Raley threw one-and-two-thirds innings and retired all five batters he faced. Trevor Gott wasn’t quite as sharp as Raley, but he threw a scoreless eighth, and Adam Ottavino finished the job with a scoreless—and laborious—ninth.

And last but not least, Francisco Lindor made a spectacular play on a ball that was hit at him very hard and took a tough hop. That was the start of a 6-4-3 double play, and combined with his baserunning earlier in the game, his talents were on full display in the win.

