Meet the Mets

The weather once again interfered with the Mets’ plans to finish off the season, as the first game of the series against the Phillies was postponed last night and will be played as part of a single admission doubleheader today.

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso have both had remarkable seasons in 2023—despite the disappointment of their team.

Kodai Senga’s 2023 saw him establish himself as an ace in his first major league season.

Senga talked about his experiences adjusting to America this year.

Around the National League East

The Braves have started to rest some of their starters in anticipation of the postseason and thus were presumably unbothered by their 10-6 loss to the Nationals last night.

The Marlins overcame a late deficit with a four-run eighth inning to beat the Pirates 4-3 and inch closer to a playoff berth.

Miami’s presence in the wild card race this year has been quite the surprise.

Around Major League Baseball

Despite recent claims from ownership that his job was safe, the Giants have parted ways with manager Gabe Kapler following a disappointing season.

The Cubs suffered a devastating extra-inning loss to the Brewers to see their playoff hopes dwindle.

The Reds made some promotions in their front office, with Nick Krall being elevated to President of Baseball Operations and Brad Meador replacing him as general manager.

Charlie Blackmon has spent his entire career with the Rockies, and he’ll spend at least one more year in Colorado after agreeing to a one-year extension.

Adam Wainwright’s days on the mound are over, but he took batting practice and then got a pinch-hitting appearance in front of a cheering home crowd.

This weekend is potentially the end of a few legendary careers.

Miguel Cabrera will be sticking around in the Tigers organization after he hangs up his cleats.

ESPN’s baseball writers offered some takeaways on how the first year of baseball’s new rules has gone.

After not pitching in the majors this season, veteran reliever Tyler Clippard has announced his retirement.

MLB.com took a look at the recent baserunning strategy players have been using to try to steal an extra run.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore talked about some of the highlights of the season on the latest episode of Today Your Love, Tomorrow the World Series.

Chris also provided the final series preview of the 2023 season.

Joe Sokolowski provided some Mets-related quotes from the last week of the regular season.

This Date in Mets History

A couple of bad endings to Mets seasons have occurred on this date. You probably don’t need to reminisce about this one.