Mets vs. Phillies, Game 1: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/30/23

Phillies lineup
- Kyle Schwarber - DH
- Edmundo Sosa - SS
- Bryce Harper - 1B
- J.T. Realmuto - C
- Bryson Stott - 2B
- Brandon Marsh - CF
- Weston Wilson - 3B
- Jake Cave - LF
- Cristian Pache - RF
Taijuan Walker - RHP
Mets lineup
- Rafael Ortega - CF
- Ronny Mauricio - 3B
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- DJ Stewart - RF
- Brett Baty - DH
- Luis Guillorme - 2B
- Omar Narvaez - C
- Danny Mendick - LF
Tylor Megill - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 4:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, Audacy
Loading comments...