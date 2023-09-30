 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Phillies, Game 1: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/30/23

The Mets and Phillies begin a doubleheader after getting rained out last night.

By Chris McShane
MLB: New York Mets at Minnesota Twins Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Phillies lineup

  1. Kyle Schwarber - DH
  2. Edmundo Sosa - SS
  3. Bryce Harper - 1B
  4. J.T. Realmuto - C
  5. Bryson Stott - 2B
  6. Brandon Marsh - CF
  7. Weston Wilson - 3B
  8. Jake Cave - LF
  9. Cristian Pache - RF

Taijuan Walker - RHP

Mets lineup

  1. Rafael Ortega - CF
  2. Ronny Mauricio - 3B
  3. Pete Alonso - 1B
  4. Francisco Lindor - SS
  5. DJ Stewart - RF
  6. Brett Baty - DH
  7. Luis Guillorme - 2B
  8. Omar Narvaez - C
  9. Danny Mendick - LF

Tylor Megill - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 4:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, Audacy

