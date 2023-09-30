Mets beat Phillies in first game of doubleheader

The Mets scored four runs early, Tylor Megill finished his season with a strong start, and the Mets’ bullpen did just enough to close out a win over the playoff-bound Phillies by a 4-3 score.

Megill went seven-and-one-third innings, struck out seven, walked two, and gave up one run on four hits. He finishes the 2023 season with a 4.70 ERA in the big leagues.

As for those runs the Mets scored, Pete Alonso plated one on a ground out in the first. And later in that inning, Brett Baty singled in the second, while Francisco Lindor scored on a wild pitch. A solo home run off the bat of Omar Narváez in the bottom of the second scored the Mets’ fourth—and, as it turned out, final—run of the afternoon.

Megill allowed his lone run in the eight, but after Brooks Raley got out of that inning without allowing the Phillies to score any more runs, Adam Ottavino made things mighty interesting by allowing two runs before Philadelphia got the would-be tying run all the way to third base before Ottavino ultimately escaped with a save.

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

The Good Phight

Box scores

MLB.com

ESPN

WPA to follow