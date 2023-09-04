Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/4/23: (Un)Lucky Sevens!

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/19-36)
LEHIGH VALLEY 9, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)
Make it seven in a row for Syracuse…seven losses that is. You have to go all the way back to July 2021 for the last time the team lost that many consecutively.
- SS Wyatt Young: 0-4, K
- 2B Danny Mendick: 1-4, R, HR (10), RBI, K, SB
- DH Daniel Palka: 1-3, R, HR (15), RBI, BB, K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- 1B Nick Meyer: 0-4, 2 K
- C Michael Perez: 0-4, K
- RF Joe Suozzi: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B Chase Estep: 2-3, E (1)
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 0-3, 2 K
- RHP Justin Jarvis: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K, L (0-5)
- RHP Nolan Clenney: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, HBP
- RHP William Woods: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Reed Garrett: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- LHP Nate Lavender: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/32-23)
BINGHAMTON 3, HARRISBURG 1 (BOX)
Make it seven in a row for Binghamton! In addition, their win marks the first time in franchise history that they’ve swept a six-game series, a format that was instituted back in 2021. With the win, they are now a single game behind the first-place Somerset Patriots and six games ahead of the Portland Sea Dogs.
- 2B Luisangel Acuna: 2-4, 2 RBI, K, SB (12), CS (5)
- CF Drew Gilbert: 1-3, 2B
- DH Kevin Parada: 0-4, K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 1-4, R, HR (4), RBI
- SS Jeremiah Jackson: 1-3, 2 K, CS (2)
- RF Rowdey Jordan: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- 3B Mateo Gil: 0-3, K, E (3)
- C Hayden Senger: 0-2, R, K
- LF Rhylan Thomas: 1-2, R, K
- RHP Joey Lancellotti: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- RHP Benito Garcia: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- RHP Wilkin Ramos: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP Daison Acosta: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/36-26)
GREENVILLE 9, BROOKLYN 8 (BOX)
The ball was flying out of the ballpark as D’Andre Smith, Jett Williams, and Ryan Clifford all hit home runs, but an eighth inning meltdown doomed Brooklyn. Ahead by a run, a fielding error by William Lugo allowed the tying run to score, and additional hits allowed by Bailey Reid gave the Drive the lead. Jett Williams hit a solo homer in the top of the ninth to put Brooklyn within a run, but Alex Ramirez and Ryan Clifford weren’t able to get it done after him.
- SS Jett Williams: 2-4, 2 R, HR (6), RBI, HBP
- CF Alex Ramirez: 0-5, K
- 1B Ryan Clifford: 3-5, R, HR (21), 3 RBI, 2 K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 0-3, R, BB, K, SB
- 3B William Lugo: 0-3, R, BB, 2 K, E (12)
- DH Jacob Reimer: 1-4, R, 2B, RBI, K
- C Drake Osborn: 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 1-4, R, HR (3), RBI, 2 K
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 0-3, R, BB, 2 K
- RHP Saul Garcia: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP Miguel Alfonseca: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- RHP Bailey Reid: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, HBP, WP, L (0-1), BS (2)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/17-41)
ST. LUCIE 7, TAMPA 4 (BOX)
St. Lucie put up three spots in the third and fourth and despite the Tarpons fighting back, that was enough- and they even added an insurance run in the eighth just in case.
- SS Diego Mosquera: 2-5, R
- CF Nick Morabito: 1-2, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB, HBP, SB (10)
- C Ronald Hernandez: 0-2, 2 RBI, BB, K, HBP
- PR-C Vincent Perozo: 0-0
- 2B Wilfredo Lara: 1-5, R, 2B, RBI, 3 K, SB (14)
- DH Nolan McLean: 0-2, RBI, BB, 2 K
- PH-DH Yohairo Cuevas: 0-1, K
- RF Kellum Clark: 1-3, 2B, BB, K, HBP
- LF Karell Paz: 0-4, RBI, 2 K, HBP
- 3B Nick Lorusso: 0-5, 3 K
- 1B Jose Hernandez: 3-4, 3 R, 2B, 3B, HBP, SB
- RHP Ernesto Mercedes: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, HBP, W (1-1), E (1)
- RHP Jean Calderon: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 K, 2 WP
- RHP Jose Gomez: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, WP, H (1)
- RHP Ramon Henriquez: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, HBP, WP, S (1)
Rookie: FCL Mets (32-18)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Luisangel Acuna
Goat of the Night
Justin Jarvis
