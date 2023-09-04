Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/4/23: (Un)Lucky Sevens!

LEHIGH VALLEY 9, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

Make it seven in a row for Syracuse…seven losses that is. You have to go all the way back to July 2021 for the last time the team lost that many consecutively.

BINGHAMTON 3, HARRISBURG 1 (BOX)

Make it seven in a row for Binghamton! In addition, their win marks the first time in franchise history that they’ve swept a six-game series, a format that was instituted back in 2021. With the win, they are now a single game behind the first-place Somerset Patriots and six games ahead of the Portland Sea Dogs.

GREENVILLE 9, BROOKLYN 8 (BOX)

The ball was flying out of the ballpark as D’Andre Smith, Jett Williams, and Ryan Clifford all hit home runs, but an eighth inning meltdown doomed Brooklyn. Ahead by a run, a fielding error by William Lugo allowed the tying run to score, and additional hits allowed by Bailey Reid gave the Drive the lead. Jett Williams hit a solo homer in the top of the ninth to put Brooklyn within a run, but Alex Ramirez and Ryan Clifford weren’t able to get it done after him.

ST. LUCIE 7, TAMPA 4 (BOX)

St. Lucie put up three spots in the third and fourth and despite the Tarpons fighting back, that was enough- and they even added an insurance run in the eighth just in case.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Luisangel Acuna

Goat of the Night

Justin Jarvis