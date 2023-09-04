Mets Morning News: Sunk

Meet the Mets

In the last of three games against Seattle, the Mets roughed up New Yorker George Kirby in a 6-3 win as Pete Alonso increased his home run total to 41.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, Daily News, MLB.com, ESPN

With his two Sunday homers on his stat sheet, Alonso became the fifth player in big league history to hit 40 or more home runs three times in their first five seasons.

If he doesn’t find a solution to his chronic groin problems, Starling Marte may have to undergo the same surgery he did last offseason.

Kodai Senga is locked in for next year, now the Mets just need to add some mercenaries to add to the rotation around him to really get cooking.

There are a lot of things the Mets should consider, but trading Pete Alonso is not one of them.

Mark Vientos won’t get his sore foot checked out, opting to just play out the remainder of the season.

Around the National League East

J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm connected for back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning to give the Phillies a lead they’d never surrender in a 4-2 win over the Brewers.

Sandy Alcantara looked like...Sandy Alcantara, going eight strong innings in the Marlins’ 6-4 victory in Washington.

Able to keep Ronald Acuña Jr. in check, the Dodgers had little problem handing the Braves a 3-1 loss in their series finale.

Around Major League Baseball

The Oakland A’s completed a sweep of the Angels and officially dug themselves out of the Worst Team In Baseball hole.

Making his first appearance since Tommy John Surgery, Walker Buehler pitched two perfect innings for AAA Oklahoma City.

Truly a sport for the young and old, Major League Baseball has valuable contributors as young as 20 and as old as 43.

Jackson Holliday, baseball’s 19-year-old number one prospect, is being promoted to AAA after starting the season in A-ball.

To get under the luxury tax, the Angels placed Max Stassi on the restricted list due to a personal matter after keeping him paid and on the IL for the entire season.

Surprised by the team’s decisions over the past week, Mike Trout plans on talking with the front office about the future of the franchise.

No longer able to pitch, Shohei Ohtani is simply making batting history, becoming only the the eighth player in history, and first Angel, to have multiple seasons of 40 home runs and 20 steals.

This Date in Mets History

Happy 55th birthday to Mike Piazza.