Mets Morning News: Praise all around for Mauricio’s fast start

Meet the Mets

Ronny Mauricio reflected on a fast start in the majors, calling it ‘great’.

Buck Showalter and Francisco Lindor discussed Mauricio’s first days in the majors.

David Lennon thinks the Mets should not seriously consider trading Pete Alonso this winter, but until they agree to a deal, the chatter will continue.

The Mets (and the Yankees) have become watchable in a lost season by playing their top prospects, writes David Lennon.

Joander Suarez, who pitched six hitless innings in his Double-A debut, was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week.

Around the National League East

The Phillies held on to defeat the Padres 9-7.

The Braves reinforced their top dog status in this week’s MLB Power Rankings.

Around Major League Baseball

Julio Urías of the Dodgers was arrested on Sunday and charged with felony domestic violence. The Dodgers released a statement.

This upcoming series between the Rangers and Astros is the biggest Lone Star State showdown to date.

Who is the best second baseman in baseball? Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru dives into this question.

Shohei Ohtani was scratched from last night’s game with right oblique tightness. In other Ohtani injury news, the possibly-future Met will likely have “some kind of procedure” according to his agent, who called it “inevitable”. He may, however, avoid Tommy John surgery.

The Royals obliterated the White Sox 12-1.

The Diamondbacks doubled up the Rockies 4-2. In the victory, Merrill Kelly matched his career high with with 12 punch outs.

The Cubs blanked the Giants 5-0. Justin Steele hurled eight shutout frames and struck out 12 as he strengthened his case for the NL Cy Young award.

The Blue Jays held off the Athletics 6-5 in 10 innings.

The Astros throttled the Rangers 13-6. Houston slugged five home runs to move into a tie for first place.

The Reds topped the Mariners 6-3. In the loss, Julio Rodríguez became the first player in major league history to record 25 homers and 25 stole bases in each of his first two major league seasons.

The Red Sox beat the Rays 7-3.

The Pirates edged the Brewers 4-2.

The Twins dropped 20 runs on the Guardians as they earned a 20-6 victory. Royce Lewis hit his third grand slam in eight games.

The Orioles defeated the Ohtani-less Angels.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Allison McCague brought us the position player and pitcher meters for the week.

September is Dollars 4 Dingers month! It’s not too late to make a pledge if you haven’t done so already, which will help support the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Following the Urías news, the importance of supporting their mission is as clear as ever.

On Episode 240 of From Complex to Queens, the crew shared their August report card.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2015, the resurgent Mets blanked the Marlins 7-0 behind a Bartolo Colon complete game shutout. “Big Sexy”, who will be honored in a retirement party at Citi Field on September 17, scattered nine hits and struck out two while needing 100 pitches to earn the win. The Mets got homers from Travis d’Arnaud, Wilmer Flores, and Juan Lagares, as well as a d’Arnaud run-scoring single.