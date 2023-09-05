Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, an all-women led Home Run Applesauce podcast where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the many close games the Mets played against contending teams in the past two series. We also chat about Ronny Mauricio’s exciting debut, Kodai Senga’s case for the NL Cy Young, and wonder where Joey Lucchesi is.

Next, we talk about Julio Urías’ arrest for domestic violence—his second offense. We also discuss the latest in the Wander Franco investigation.

Finally, we bemoan the craven behavior displayed by Angels ownership when they put a good chunk of their roster on waivers last week.

We then wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

