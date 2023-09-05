Mets vs. Nationals: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/5/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Jeff McNeil - RF
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Mark Vientos - DH
- Francisco Alvarez - C
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Ronny Mauricio - 2B
- Tim Locastro - LF
Jose Quintana - LHP
Nationals lineup
- Jacob Young - CF
- Joey Meneses - 1B
- Keibert Ruiz - C
- Riley Adams - DH
- Carter Kieboom - 3B
- Ildemaro Vargas - SS
- Travis Blankenhorn - LF
- Alex Call - RF
- Jake Alu - 2B
Patrick Corbin - LHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:05 P.M. ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
Loading comments...