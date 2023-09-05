 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Nationals: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/5/23

The Mets begin a quick two game series with Washington.

By Grace Carbone
/ new
Texas Rangers v New York Mets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Jeff McNeil - RF
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Mark Vientos - DH
  6. Francisco Alvarez - C
  7. Brett Baty - 3B
  8. Ronny Mauricio - 2B
  9. Tim Locastro - LF

Jose Quintana - LHP

Nationals lineup

  1. Jacob Young - CF
  2. Joey Meneses - 1B
  3. Keibert Ruiz - C
  4. Riley Adams - DH
  5. Carter Kieboom - 3B
  6. Ildemaro Vargas - SS
  7. Travis Blankenhorn - LF
  8. Alex Call - RF
  9. Jake Alu - 2B

Patrick Corbin - LHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:05 P.M. ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

