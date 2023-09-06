Mets Morning News: Mets mash way past Nationals

Meet the Mets

The Mets beat the Nationals on Tuesday 11-5 with a home run barrage. Brandon Nimmo went deep twice, while Pete Alonso hit his 42nd of the season, and Francisco Alvarez broke his homerless streak.

Our very own Allison McCague and Michael Drago were on SNY last night with their dog, Blue!

The path to hiring David Stearns is now very clear for the Mets.

Edwin Diaz is expected to travel with the Mets on the road for the remainder of the season.

Carlos Carrasco is expected to miss the rest of the season after fracturing his pinky due to a dumbbell falling on it.

Mike Vasil is knocking on the door of making the rotation.

Tim Britton writes on how Tom Seaver’s legacy lives on at his vineyard in California.

Around the National League East

The Phillies were shutout by the Padres 8-0.

The Braves continue to have some question marks inside their rotation after falling to the Cardinals.

The Marlins slugged four home runs to beat the Dodgers.

Around Major League Baseball

Giancarlo Stanton hit his 400th career home run, becoming the fourth fastest player in MLB history to do so.

Julio Rodriguez became the first player in MLB history to have 25 home run/25 stolen bases in each of their first two seasons.

Anthony Rizzo has been shut down for the remainder of the 2023 season.

This Date in Mets History

Oliver Perez pitched a complete game against the Braves on this date in 2006.