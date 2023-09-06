Mets vs. Nationals: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/6/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Jeff McNeil - LF
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Mark Vientos - DH
- Omar Narvaez - C
- Ronny Mauricio - 2B
- Rafael Ortega - RF
José Butto - RHP
Nationals lineup
- CJ Abrams - SS
- Joey Meneses - DH
- Keibert Ruiz - C
- Travis Blankenhorn - LF
- Dominic Smith - 1B
- Carter Kieboom - 3B
- Jake Alu - 2B
- Alex Call - RF
- Jacob Young - CF
Joan Adon - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:05 P.M. ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
