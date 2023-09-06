 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets vs. Nationals: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 9/6/23

José Butto looks to make a good impression in his major league return, as the Mets look to secure another W in the Capital.

By Thomas Henderson
/ new
New York Mets v Washington Nationals Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Jeff McNeil - LF
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Brett Baty - 3B
  6. Mark Vientos - DH
  7. Omar Narvaez - C
  8. Ronny Mauricio - 2B
  9. Rafael Ortega - RF

José Butto - RHP

Nationals lineup

  1. CJ Abrams - SS
  2. Joey Meneses - DH
  3. Keibert Ruiz - C
  4. Travis Blankenhorn - LF
  5. Dominic Smith - 1B
  6. Carter Kieboom - 3B
  7. Jake Alu - 2B
  8. Alex Call - RF
  9. Jacob Young - CF

Joan Adon - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:05 P.M. ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...