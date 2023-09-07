Mets Morning News: The Mets bullpen is bad

Meet the Mets

The Mets didn’t do much right against the Nationals. The offense was stagnant and the bullpen horrific which amounted to a walk-off loss at the hands of a last place team. José Butto was great, but Trevor Gott and Phil Bickford relieved him and yada yada yada Mets lose.

The Mets and Nationals are two very bad teams who both seem destined for the basement of the National League East.

Before the game Buck Showalter made a puzzling comment that he would sit Brett Baty against contending teams.

The buzz around David Stearns and the Mets seems to be picking up and the young executive would be the perfect candidate for the team’s vacant president of baseball operations position.

Brooks Raley has a club option for next season and is optimistic it will be picked up.

Francisco Alvarez struggled during the month of August but he still managed to impress the team with how dedicated he was to improving.

Around the National League East

Spencer Strider got rocked in the Braves’ 11-6 loss to the lowly Cardinals.

The Marlins won their sixth straight to move into a Wild Card spot, but before the game they placed both Sandy Alcántara and Jorge Soler on the injured list.

Zack Wheeler and the Phillies took down Michael Wacha and the Padres by a score of 5-1.

The Nationals fired six of their scouts after having another down season.

Around Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball placed Julio Urías on administrative leave while they continue to investigate the domestic abuse allegation against him.

Andrew McCutchen was diagnosed with a partial Achilles tear which will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

The much-hyped Scherzer against Verlander match-up did not live up to the billing as the Astros blew out the Rangers and walked away with a series sweep.

Japanese pitcher Shōta Imanaga is expected to be posted this offseason, making him eligible to sign with MLB ballclubs.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday Jason Isringhausen!