Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/7/23: Acuña is awesome

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/21-36)
SYRACUSE 7, ROCHESTER 6 / 10 (BOX)
Down two in the eighth, the Mets scored once, scored again in the ninth to tie, then scored once again in the tenth for a walkoff win. Daniel Palka led the offense with a double-dong day, while Michael Perez capped the comeback win with a sacrifice fly.
- SS Wyatt Young: 1-5, 2 RBI
- 2B Danny Mendick: 2-5, K
- 1B Daniel Palka: 2-5, 2 R, 2 HR (17), 2 RBI
- DH Abraham Almonte: 1-3, R, 2 BB, K
- PR Nick Meyer: 0-0, R
- LF Carlos Cortes: 1-4, R, BB, 2 K
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 1-5, 2B, RBI, K
- C Michael Perez: 0-4, RBI, K
- RF Joe Suozzi: 2-3, 2 R, BB, K
- 3B Jaylen Palmer: 1-2, 2B, RBI, BB, K
- LHP Joey Lucchesi: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- RHP Jose Chacin: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- RHP Eric Orze: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Reed Garrett: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP William Woods: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, W (2-1)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/33-24)
BINGHAMTON 9, HARTFORD 2 (BOX)
Christian Scott is back, and he still looks awesome. We also got homers from Kevin Parada and Jeremiah Jackson, but the real star was Luisangel Acuña. While Max Scherzer was busy getting shelled by the Astros in an important late season matchup (where have we seen that before?), Acuña launched two homers and added a single and a steal for good measure. I’m lower on him than most, but he’s quite good folks.
- SS Luisangel Acuna: 3-5, 3 R, 2 HR (2), 2 RBI, SB
- CF Drew Gilbert: 0-3, R, 2 BB, K
- C Kevin Parada: 2-5, R, HR (2), 3 RBI, K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 2-5, R
- 2B Jeremiah Jackson: 2-4, 2 R, HR (6), RBI, BB, K
- RF Rowdey Jordan: 1-5, R, 2B, RBI, K, E (6)
- 3B Mateo Gil: 2-4, 2 RBI, K
- DH Hayden Senger: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- LF Rhylan Thomas: 1-4
- RHP Christian Scott: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Luis Moreno: 6.0 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, W (9-5)
- RHP Paul Gervase: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Roster Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated RHP Christian Scott from the 7-day injured list.
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/37-26)
BROOKLYN 7, WILMINGTON 1 (BOX)
Oh look, it’s Jett Williams with an extra base hit and a walk, nothing new there. Also Stanley Consuegra went deep again and Jacob Reimer had a nice day. Scoring seven runs with only eight hits while your #2 and #3 hitters don’t reach base is always impressive.
- SS Jett Williams: 2-4, R, 3B, RBI, BB
- CF Alex Ramirez: 0-5, K
- 1B Ryan Clifford: 0-3, RBI
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, R, HR (21), RBI, 2 K
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 2-3, R, 2B, BB
- DH William Lugo: 1-3, R, BB, K
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 2-4, 2 R, RBI, K
- C Drake Osborn: 0-3, K
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 0-2, R, RBI, BB, K
- LHP Felipe De La Cruz: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, W (2-1)
- RHP Joshua Cornielly: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, H (4)
- RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/18-42)
DAYTONA 9, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)
This was just a sloppy game from top to bottom, and the Mets lost. Nolan McLean is not long for the batter’s box I don’t think.
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 2-4, 2B, RBI, BB
- SS Diego Mosquera: 0-3, BB, K
- C Ronald Hernandez: 0-4, BB, K
- LF Wilfredo Lara: 1-5, R, K, SB (16)
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 1-4, R, 2 K, SB (9)
- DH Nolan McLean: 0-3, R, BB, 2 K
- RF Yohairo Cuevas: 0-3, RBI, 2 K
- 3B Nick Lorusso: 2-4, 2 2B, RBI, 2 K, E (5)
- CF Karell Paz: 1-4, R, 2B, 3 K, E (2)
- RHP Jonah Tong: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- RHP Jean Calderon: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, E (3)
- RHP Bryce Jenkins: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- LHP Angel Alfonseca: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Ben Simon: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, BS (1)
- RHP Brawny Reyes: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets activated RF Yeral Martinez from the temporarily inactive list.
Rookie: FCL Mets (32-18)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Luisangel Acuña
Goat of the Night
Ben Simon
