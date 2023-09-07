Mets Daily Prospect Report, 9/7/23: Acuña is awesome

SYRACUSE 7, ROCHESTER 6 / 10 (BOX)

Down two in the eighth, the Mets scored once, scored again in the ninth to tie, then scored once again in the tenth for a walkoff win. Daniel Palka led the offense with a double-dong day, while Michael Perez capped the comeback win with a sacrifice fly.

BINGHAMTON 9, HARTFORD 2 (BOX)

Christian Scott is back, and he still looks awesome. We also got homers from Kevin Parada and Jeremiah Jackson, but the real star was Luisangel Acuña. While Max Scherzer was busy getting shelled by the Astros in an important late season matchup (where have we seen that before?), Acuña launched two homers and added a single and a steal for good measure. I’m lower on him than most, but he’s quite good folks.

Roster Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated RHP Christian Scott from the 7-day injured list.

BROOKLYN 7, WILMINGTON 1 (BOX)

Oh look, it’s Jett Williams with an extra base hit and a walk, nothing new there. Also Stanley Consuegra went deep again and Jacob Reimer had a nice day. Scoring seven runs with only eight hits while your #2 and #3 hitters don’t reach base is always impressive.

DAYTONA 9, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)

This was just a sloppy game from top to bottom, and the Mets lost. Nolan McLean is not long for the batter’s box I don’t think.

Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets activated RF Yeral Martinez from the temporarily inactive list.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Luisangel Acuña

Goat of the Night

Ben Simon